Estimated values
2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Touring L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,489
|$25,103
|$28,137
|Clean
|$22,030
|$24,593
|$27,541
|Average
|$21,113
|$23,573
|$26,348
|Rough
|$20,195
|$22,553
|$25,155
Estimated values
2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,993
|$27,897
|$31,269
|Clean
|$24,483
|$27,330
|$30,606
|Average
|$23,463
|$26,197
|$29,281
|Rough
|$22,443
|$25,063
|$27,955
Estimated values
2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Touring Plus 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,559
|$24,064
|$26,974
|Clean
|$21,119
|$23,575
|$26,402
|Average
|$20,240
|$22,597
|$25,258
|Rough
|$19,360
|$21,619
|$24,115