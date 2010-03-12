Used 1998 Chrysler Concorde for Sale Near Me

i just got this car 12/2010 i drove goldie from end of town to another end on the hwy oh thats what i call her. and really getting down on it it was about a 30mi drive and the car drove like my 97 deville great the 3.2 V6 motor was great pasting cars in my way the car has 153***mi on it and it drives like it just 100 mi on it i like this car so far and it looks good gold on gold nice leather no cranks big i mean big truck room. i drove to work to day and my job is about 20 to 30 minutes from home so thats a drive but i dont mine it in this car it rides good it relaxing i give this car 4.5 star so far.

