Estimated values
1998 Chrysler Concorde LXi 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$717
|$1,360
|$1,690
|Clean
|$632
|$1,201
|$1,497
|Average
|$462
|$884
|$1,112
|Rough
|$291
|$567
|$727
Estimated values
1998 Chrysler Concorde LX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$795
|$1,387
|$1,690
|Clean
|$701
|$1,225
|$1,497
|Average
|$512
|$902
|$1,112
|Rough
|$323
|$578
|$727