Used 1997 Chrysler Concorde Consumer Reviews
Best Car for the price
Owned it since it was new. Mialage is 24 city, 30 highway. have over 185,000 miles and just needed first non-scheduled service (intake manifold gasket.) My normal service is oil change every 3K miles with Mobile-1 10w-30, spark plugs every 30K-40K miles, trans filter/oil every 60,000 miles, and timming belt, accessory belts, water pump and radiator hoses at 120,000 miles. At 150,000 miles had to replace power steering hose and fuel pump. At 185,000 miles fixed the manifold gasket, and installed new struts, and engine cradle bushings.
Best car I have owned!!
I have owned dozens of cars (BMW, Cadillac, Honda, Toyota, Valiant, New Yorker, etc.). This 160K miles car has been clearly the best riding, best performing, and most comfortable of the lot. It still gets 25-26 mpg on the interstate and more than 20 around town. Yes, I have had to maintain it, but it has paid me back with great service. My wife howls when I say new car. I guess we will drive it until it stops.
Great car
I have had this car for about 2 years now. I was wrinkled my nose when I first saw it, then I drove it. I'm not a fan of larger cars as a rule, but I'd buy another one of these in a heartbeat. AT 187k she's still running strong. Everything works on this car, I feel safe driving it out here in Deerville. If I hit something I'm not worried about dying. It handles beautifully, runs quietly and has a ride I've only dreamed of. I hope it lasts me another 3 years at least. I know of another one of these around my home that currently has 264k miles on it. She too, loves her Concorde.
A real stinker
The Concord smelled like gas from day one. Although there was a recall listed regarding this, the local Chrysler dealership refused to fix it and suggested we pay them $90 for a diagnostic test. Lucky for us, we sold it literally the day before the head gasket blew. Unlucky for the poor buyer, he is in that piece of junk for another $1,500 in repairs. If this car is indicative of other Chrysler products, I would NEVER own one. The entitlement mentality of our local dealership doesn't surprise me either, seeing how the parent company has been a corporate welfare mooch for decades. I would highly recommend this car to my enemies.
4 years later
I wrote a review a few months after buying this car. In four years I have doubled the mileage. It seems then that every 65,000 miles things start to break. After putting 215,000 trouble free miles on a Mazda Protege this does not speak well for the quality of materials on the Chrysler. On a practical stance I bought the car wholesale and the economics of owning this car have still worked out in my favor. But there is no chance in hell that I will ever go into a Chrysler showroom when shopping for a new car.
