Estimated values
1997 Chrysler Concorde LXi 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$581
|$1,315
|$1,692
|Clean
|$512
|$1,161
|$1,498
|Average
|$374
|$854
|$1,112
|Rough
|$235
|$546
|$726
Estimated values
1997 Chrysler Concorde LX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$713
|$1,359
|$1,692
|Clean
|$628
|$1,200
|$1,498
|Average
|$458
|$882
|$1,112
|Rough
|$288
|$565
|$726