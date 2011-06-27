Used 1997 Chrysler Concorde LX Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/432.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque221 lb-ft @ 3100 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower214 hp @ 5850 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room56.3 in.
Front shoulder room59.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room61.1 in.
Rear leg room38.8 in.
Rear shoulder room58.9 in.
Measurements
Length201.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3552 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height56.3 in.
Wheel base113.0 in.
Width74.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Candy Apple Red Metallic
  • Island Teal Satin Glow
  • Drama Gold Metallic
  • Light Gold Pearl Metallic
  • Opal Satin Glow Metallic
  • Golden White Pearl Metallic
  • Candy Apple Red Tint Clr.
  • Island Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Deep Amethyst Pearl Metallic
  • Spruce Pearl Metallic
  • Blackberry Pearl Metallic
  • Stone White
  • Bright Platinum Metallic
  • Dark Maple Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Light Iris Pearl Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Forest Green Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
  • Taupe Frost Metallic
  • Flame Red
  • Wild Orchid Pearl Metallic
  • Bright White
