Used 1995 Chrysler Concorde Consumer Reviews
Nice car
You will never find a car that is more reliable then this one.I have my car for over five winters and it started with no trouble everyday. And I saw all those other new cars sitting on side of the road and hear i come driving pass them live like i was in some type of suv or something. I have a little front end problems but, can't get no car better then this one. And i love the way it handles.
Pleasures and disappointments
Very good until end of warrenty. I moved and do not like dealer in the area I moved to. The original dealer was very good. I believe the new dealer took me for a new transmission.
excellent
I have enjoyed driving this vehicle.
concorde sedan grava chrysler
I had very good luck, rides like when was new. solid car, handles like sports car has touring suspension.like a sturdy handeling car ,one of the best I ever owned.
Good Car, Some Quirks
I just sold this car, bought it with 28K on it, traded it with 78 K on it. Very nice ride and a lot of interior space and trunk space for a car that doesn't look huge. Transmission was rebuilt at 38k miles (warranty), a/c had compressor failure once in the time i owned it, and when I traded it the fuel gauge was inoperable. Leather seats wore a little prematurely possibly. Bought it for 9000 and traded it and they gave me 4000 for it in Sept 2001. I would buy the car again in a heartbeat if it had a warranty still!
Sponsored cars related to the Concorde
Related Used 1995 Chrysler Concorde info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner