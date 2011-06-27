Close

Lee Miller Used Cars & Trucks - Germansville / Pennsylvania

2002 Chrysler Concorde Super clean! Fresh inspection!! fresh oil change! Guaranteed financing! ONLY 75,000 ORIGINAL MILES!! ***** This is being offered for sale by Lee Miller Used Cars and Trucks.*****Hello There! We are Lee Miller Used Cars and Trucks. We are a family owned and operated, servicing the Lehigh Valley since 1978. We offer quality used cars and trucks at a fair price. We are proud to offer Guaranteed Credit Approval and as low as 3.99% for conventional financing. We also service what we sell with a full, on site comprehensive mechanical shop for any need you may have. We have over 90 cars and trucks in stock ready to go. Whether you are looking for your next vehicle, or need service on your current one, just give us a call today and we can help! 610-767-5048 www.LeeMillerUsedCars.com

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2002 Chrysler Concorde LXi with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2C3HD36M02H249663

Stock: 14867L

Certified Pre-Owned: No

