Used 1995 Chrysler Concorde for Sale Near Me
- New Listing$599
1999 Chrysler Concorde LXi151,864 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Worden-Martin Buick GMC - Savoy / Illinois
NO HAGGLE BEST PRICE DEALER ! Recent Arrival! This vehicle is part of our Budget Row Collecton, These cars sell quickly, hurry in for a test drive, All cars in the Budget Row are sold AS-IS with no implied or expressed warranty, Call us at 217-356-0303, JUNK BUY IT FOR PARTS. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 1999 Chrysler Concorde LXi FWD 4D Sedan 3.2L V6 MPI SOHC 24V 4-Speed Automatic White 19/29 City/Highway MPG We are Central Illinois low pressure high volume real time market based pricing Dealer. We have more inventory so we can offer more selection and volume discounts. We now offer a wide selection of Certified vehicles. Our Service Department and Collision Center offer many types of repairs. Our Finance Department can provide Special Financing for all types of Credit.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Chrysler Concorde LXi.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3HD46J1XH692360
Stock: R20422B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- $6,995
2000 Chrysler Concorde LXi48,728 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Page Honda of Bloomfield - Bloomfield Hills / Michigan
Chrysler 2000 Concorde LXi, Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat with Gray Leather Interior. 3.2L V6 MPI SOHC 24V 4-Speed Automatic.This Vehicle is Being Offered As-Is.ONLY 48728 Miles!Recent Arrival! 19/27 City/Highway MPG.''All vehicles have a $795 finance discount included. Add $795 for Cash or outside finance''
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Chrysler Concorde LXi.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3HD36J1YH133211
Stock: 0101-20B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- $1,500
2000 Chrysler Concorde LXi213,632 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Krueger Auto & Truck Villa - Waverly / Iowa
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Chrysler Concorde LXi.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3HD36J3YH362098
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,983
2001 Chrysler Concorde LXi98,802 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Henry Martens Chevrolet Buick GMC - Leavenworth / Kansas
Pre-owned 2001 Chrysler Concorde LXi! Includes 3.2L V6 engine. Stop by Henry Martens Chevrolet-Buick-GMC to check it out and talk to one of our salespeople or call 1-913-828-4124, or you can text us at 1-913-755-9035. All of our pre-owned vehicles receive a thorough, extensive inspection from our certified technicians. Follow us on Facebook and YouTube at Henry Martens Chevrolet-Buick-GMC and Twitter at @MartensChevyLV.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Chrysler Concorde LXi with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3HD36J91H591617
Stock: 1744NC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- $2,995
2001 Chrysler Concorde LX181,639 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Courtesy Auto Sales - Cottonwood / Arizona
---ARIZONA ONLY!--RUST-FREE!--DRIVES LIKE BRAND NEW!---2.7 LITER V-6 POWERS THIS LOADED LUXURY SEDAN FROM DAYS GONE BY! KNEE-DEEP IN RUBBER AND IT'S BEEN DRIVEN BY 3-OWNERS IN RUST-FREE ARIZONA SINCE NEW! A VERY IN-EXPENSIVE SET OF RELIABLE WHEELS! HURRY WON'T LAST!-----------------CALL OR EMAIL & BUY IT NOW!---------------INTERNET SPECIAL PRICE!--$2000.00
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Chrysler Concorde LX with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3HD46R41H578740
Stock: 578740
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $2,495
2002 Chrysler Concorde Limited141,063 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Power Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Newport / Oregon
Please contact the dealership for more information on this vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Chrysler Concorde Limited with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3AD56G52H106912
Stock: P22149A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- $5,995
2002 Chrysler Concorde LXi75,403 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lee Miller Used Cars & Trucks - Germansville / Pennsylvania
2002 Chrysler Concorde Super clean! Fresh inspection!! fresh oil change! Guaranteed financing! ONLY 75,000 ORIGINAL MILES!! ***** This is being offered for sale by Lee Miller Used Cars and Trucks.*****Hello There! We are Lee Miller Used Cars and Trucks. We are a family owned and operated, servicing the Lehigh Valley since 1978. We offer quality used cars and trucks at a fair price. We are proud to offer Guaranteed Credit Approval and as low as 3.99% for conventional financing. We also service what we sell with a full, on site comprehensive mechanical shop for any need you may have. We have over 90 cars and trucks in stock ready to go. Whether you are looking for your next vehicle, or need service on your current one, just give us a call today and we can help! 610-767-5048 www.LeeMillerUsedCars.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Chrysler Concorde LXi with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3HD36M02H249663
Stock: 14867L
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$4,000
2002 Chrysler Concorde Limited128,984 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Wilson Chevrolet - Winnsboro / South Carolina
LIMITED PACKAGE, SUNROOF, LEATHER SEATS, POWER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, MEMORY SEATS, KEYLESS ENTRY, CHROME WHEELS. Recent Arrival! 18/26 City/Highway MPG Buy Online - Email - Chat - Phone - Text and we will deliver you vehicle to your door! It's that easy! Find your car. Get a video walk-around of your car. Apply for financing. Review and finalize your numbers. Get your car delivered and sign paperwork at your home! We offer Market Based Pricing . What that means for you; 1. Hassle-Free Experience 2. Faster Buying Process 3. Confidence in Not Overpaying and 4. We do the Research for you. Please call 803-801-2602 to check on the availability. ENJOY A WORLD CLASS BUYING EXPERIENCE AT WILSON CHRYSLER DODGE JEEP RAM OF WINNSBORO. 2002 Chrysler Concorde Limited 3.5L V6 MPI 24V High-Output 4-Speed Automatic White Disclaimer: The Online Price includes all available rebates: not limited to Lease; Conquest; Loyalty; Finance; and any combination of available Dealer or Bonus Cash. Prices are adjusted everyday, please print the Vehicle Detail Page to secure this price with qualifying rebates.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Chrysler Concorde Limited with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3AD56G12H246245
Stock: F2277B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-02-2020
- $1,500
2002 Chrysler Concorde Limited248,633 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Randy Wise Chrysler Dodge Jeep - Durand / Michigan
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Chrysler Concorde Limited with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3HD56G92H176167
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,490
2003 Chrysler Concorde LX108,910 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Melton Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Claremore / Oklahoma
~~LOCAL TRADE~~. ---Our Purpose is to share our LOVE of cars with Every driver in Green Country.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Chrysler Concorde LX with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3HD46R93H549334
Stock: 117579
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- $5,647
2004 Chrysler Concorde LX116,296 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Don Hattan Chevrolet - Wichita / Kansas
Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat 2004 Chrysler Concorde LX FWD 4-Speed Automatic 2.7L V6 MPI DOHC 24V 21/29 City/Highway MPG For more information please call our Internet Sales Department at 1-316-744-1275. Don Don Hattan Hattan always there since 1949.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chrysler Concorde LX with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3HD46R74H650714
Stock: 665138A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- $5,500
2004 Chrysler Concorde LXi76,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Roland Rich Ford - Delavan / Illinois
2004 Chrysler Concorde LXi in Gold with 76,000 Miles at Roland Rich Ford----------------------------------------Stop by Roland Rich Ford in Delavan, IL to take this 2004 Chrysler Concorde LXi for a test drive today! This Chrysler Concorde LXi comes with a 3.5L V-6 engine, tan leather interior, and ONLY 76,000 Miles on it! Call our sales team today at 309-244-8249 with any questions or to schedule your test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chrysler Concorde LXi with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3HD36M24H654233
Stock: W3803A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-27-2020