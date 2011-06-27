Used 2007 Chrysler 300 Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)324.0/468.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque190 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.7 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle38.9 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room38.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.8 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room55.9 in.
Rear leg room40.2 in.
Rear shoulder room57.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track63.0 in.
Curb weight3712 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.33 cd.
Length196.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Ground clearance5.6 in.
Height58.4 in.
EPA interior volume122.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base120.0 in.
Width74.1 in.
Rear track63.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Stone White Clearcoat (Fleet)
  • Marine Blue Pearlcoat
  • Silver Steel Metallic Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Cool Vanilla Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Linen Gold Metallic Pearlcoat
  • Steel Blue Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Slate Gray, premium cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Slate Gray, premium leather
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Slate Gray, leather
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Graystone, premium cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Graystone, premium leather
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Graystone, leather/suede
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Graystone, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P215/65R T tiresyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
DrivetrainUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
