Estimated values
2007 Chrysler 300 Touring 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,518
|$3,547
|$4,127
|Clean
|$2,295
|$3,238
|$3,763
|Average
|$1,850
|$2,620
|$3,036
|Rough
|$1,404
|$2,002
|$2,308
Estimated values
2007 Chrysler 300 C 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,566
|$3,859
|$4,582
|Clean
|$2,339
|$3,523
|$4,178
|Average
|$1,885
|$2,850
|$3,370
|Rough
|$1,431
|$2,178
|$2,563
Estimated values
2007 Chrysler 300 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,932
|$2,834
|$3,340
|Clean
|$1,761
|$2,587
|$3,046
|Average
|$1,419
|$2,093
|$2,457
|Rough
|$1,077
|$1,600
|$1,868
Estimated values
2007 Chrysler 300 C 4dr Sedan AWD (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,886
|$4,032
|$4,677
|Clean
|$2,630
|$3,681
|$4,265
|Average
|$2,120
|$2,978
|$3,441
|Rough
|$1,610
|$2,276
|$2,616
Estimated values
2007 Chrysler 300 SRT-8 4dr Sedan (6.1L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,812
|$10,244
|$12,164
|Clean
|$6,209
|$9,351
|$11,092
|Average
|$5,004
|$7,567
|$8,947
|Rough
|$3,799
|$5,782
|$6,803
Estimated values
2007 Chrysler 300 Touring 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,296
|$3,354
|$3,947
|Clean
|$2,093
|$3,061
|$3,599
|Average
|$1,687
|$2,477
|$2,903
|Rough
|$1,281
|$1,893
|$2,208