Estimated values
2014 Chrysler 200 Touring 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,933
|$7,581
|$9,125
|Clean
|$5,634
|$7,205
|$8,653
|Average
|$5,035
|$6,452
|$7,710
|Rough
|$4,437
|$5,699
|$6,766
Estimated values
2014 Chrysler 200 Limited 2dr Convertible (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,430
|$10,801
|$13,020
|Clean
|$8,005
|$10,265
|$12,346
|Average
|$7,155
|$9,193
|$11,000
|Rough
|$6,305
|$8,120
|$9,654
Estimated values
2014 Chrysler 200 LX 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,592
|$7,094
|$8,502
|Clean
|$5,310
|$6,742
|$8,062
|Average
|$4,747
|$6,037
|$7,183
|Rough
|$4,183
|$5,333
|$6,304
Estimated values
2014 Chrysler 200 S 2dr Convertible (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,395
|$10,947
|$13,329
|Clean
|$7,972
|$10,403
|$12,639
|Average
|$7,125
|$9,316
|$11,261
|Rough
|$6,279
|$8,230
|$9,883
Estimated values
2014 Chrysler 200 Limited 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,637
|$8,466
|$10,179
|Clean
|$6,303
|$8,045
|$9,653
|Average
|$5,633
|$7,205
|$8,600
|Rough
|$4,964
|$6,364
|$7,548
Estimated values
2014 Chrysler 200 Touring 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,448
|$8,357
|$10,141
|Clean
|$6,123
|$7,942
|$9,617
|Average
|$5,473
|$7,113
|$8,568
|Rough
|$4,823
|$6,283
|$7,519