Used 2014 Chrysler 200 Consumer Reviews
Great Car With Great Power
i have a Pt crusier and i hated it , that car was a lemon , so i got a Chrysler 300m and it was good but older a 2004 and liked it a lot more then the Cruiser well the engine went up on the 300m . I needed a car and i went looking and found the 2014 200 and didn't look back , best car i have every owned , i would recommend to anyone . smooth ride and fast , seating is small in the back but i dont sit there so it doesn't bother me . fit me perfect with plenty of head room . Good headlights with bright lights . id give the car a 10 star rating if i could
Wife's Car
This is a very fine auto. Very quiet, responsive, handles great, and plenty of room - I am over six feet tall. Back seats and trunk could be a bit more spacious, but overall just fine. I would recommend this car to anyone. No major repairs. Routine oil changes, etc. only.
My car is great!
Don't believe all the negativity. This car is a great car. I get about 27 mpg hwy. It handles great. I did put better tires made for rain and snow on it because it had hydroplaned. I haven't had any problems with that since. I finally found the fog lights and they go out quite a ways, a must in deer country. (it helps to read the manual). We took a long trip and I found the back seat to be very comfortable for a 5'5 woman. The trunk is spacious and deep. The only thing I would change would be the interior lighting. It is extremely dim at night. It could be a little brighter.
STILL A HAPPY GIRL OWNER CHYRSLER 200
Although consumer gave it a poor rating, I still went looking for one, have three friends that love theirs!! The touring model was a little challenge to find. This being that this is the most poplar model, but, I did find one locally and got a great deal with an extended warranty!! Couldn't be happier!! Two years later and STILL a very happy owner! No issues, had to replace tires for inspection but, not bad for almost 58,000 miles. LOVE IT! Here we are three years later and STILL a VERY happy car owner, very reliable, no complaints or problems!
2014 V6 200 Conv - get one while you still can!
We had a 2012 200 convertible with the 4 cylinder that we liked, but upgraded to a 2014 200 convertible with a V6 that we love. . It is my wifes daily driver along with our summer fun car. Works in the snow to as it is FWD! They improved the suspension in 2013 and with the added power of the 6 cylinder it makes for a much better overall driving experience. This is the last year for the convertible, so we plan on keeping it for a long time as nothing else comes close. FYI we bought this certified pre-owned with just 12,000 miles for just $18,500
