Estimated values
2013 Chrysler 200 S 2dr Convertible (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,891
|$9,142
|$11,067
|Clean
|$6,490
|$8,617
|$10,414
|Average
|$5,689
|$7,569
|$9,109
|Rough
|$4,887
|$6,521
|$7,804
Estimated values
2013 Chrysler 200 Limited 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,425
|$7,037
|$8,421
|Clean
|$5,110
|$6,634
|$7,924
|Average
|$4,479
|$5,827
|$6,931
|Rough
|$3,848
|$5,020
|$5,938
Estimated values
2013 Chrysler 200 LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,342
|$5,630
|$6,735
|Clean
|$4,089
|$5,307
|$6,338
|Average
|$3,584
|$4,661
|$5,544
|Rough
|$3,079
|$4,016
|$4,749
Estimated values
2013 Chrysler 200 Touring 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,980
|$6,473
|$7,753
|Clean
|$4,690
|$6,102
|$7,296
|Average
|$4,111
|$5,360
|$6,382
|Rough
|$3,532
|$4,617
|$5,467
Estimated values
2013 Chrysler 200 Limited 2dr Convertible (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,918
|$9,014
|$10,810
|Clean
|$6,515
|$8,497
|$10,172
|Average
|$5,711
|$7,463
|$8,897
|Rough
|$4,906
|$6,430
|$7,622
Estimated values
2013 Chrysler 200 Touring 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,280
|$6,962
|$8,402
|Clean
|$4,973
|$6,562
|$7,907
|Average
|$4,359
|$5,764
|$6,916
|Rough
|$3,744
|$4,966
|$5,925