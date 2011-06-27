Used 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer Consumer Reviews

Research Pays itcd , 03/29/2014 42 of 43 people found this review helpful I purchased this vehicle 3 years ago with 87000 miles, and have since brought it up to 107000 so far. One thing I have noticed is that it seems to get a lot of guff around the Internet, but seems more like a mixed bag. Some people have transmissions failing prematurely, while I know of people with over 200k and no rebuild of either motor or transmission. This vehicle isn't for everybody. It isn't a "just buy it and drive it" type, it requires a bit more care and attentiveness than the average person will want to put into it. But for those who are willing, it is quite rewarding and proves to be snappy with its strong engine and okay steering response. Report Abuse

A gentle giant... TinyHooman , 09/01/2018 LT 4WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) 17 of 17 people found this review helpful I bought my Trailblazer in 2016... When my first car bit the dust, I was devastated. I drove a little Escape til it croaked. So, when I was looking for a new vehicle, I was at first intimidated by this giant gold nugget that was called a Trailblazer... It seemed big! Powerful! And, again, really, really big. But this truck handles so well, and is such a smooth, comfortable ride. The visibility is great, especially given its size. My worries were put at ease as soon as I took off on a test run. This truck, despite running 6 cylinders, is silent from the inside. Two years, and about 40,000 miles later, now at almost 170,000, it's grown on me, and still, runs silent. Only time you hear the truck is when you hear it's power. Also, a great off-roader. Really does blaze a trail. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Trailblazer can't be replaced yet Eden Valley Guest Ranch , 01/19/2017 LT 4WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) 16 of 16 people found this review helpful This is a basic vehicle allowing a business or personal practical purpose: economical, comfortable and no frills, which we do not want nor need. Going on a supply run with many ice chests for our catering business is so much easier with this Trailblazer. A full 48" width allows better loading and hauling. We do not have to bend over to load or unload, so easier on us. It is on a 1/4 ton pickup frame and is tough, handles bad roads easily, 18" snow drifts and more. Has clearance and good lighting for driving rural. You will feel the road only a bit more than a car. Quiet inside. Windows and doors fit tight. We have top of the line winter tires (they were expensive). In summer we switch to a basic summer radials. Two full sets of rims to make it fast and easy. Dash is basic and I like it that way. Easy to clean. My trips to Costco in bad weather are no problem. The back seats fold down and I have hauled pole saws, skis, and more. We travel up a curvy steep grade and in ten miles go from 911 feet elv to 3300 for a grocery run. I buy premium no ethanol gas and get about 20 MPG loaded, 60 MPH, and heater or air, with power to spare. Deer here require fast stopping sometimes and this rig responds. I hope we see more vehicles like the Trailblazer in the future. That is economical, basic, hauling capacity and runs good. This is a very functional ride and takes four persons comfortably with room in the back area for luggage. What was wrong with America to be so out of touch with so many rural people to discontinue the Trailblazer? Still going strong! Can't find a replacement yet! Don't want cameras and screens in the cab. I use mirrors fine and can memorize a paper map. Give us a basic vehicle again! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

GREAT VEHICLE! Dimen Burgos , 12/02/2016 LS 4WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) 18 of 19 people found this review helpful I've owned this truck for a 1year now & it's been NOTHING BUT RELIABLE!!! I purchased it with 132k & only issue it had was exhaust leak. I fixed that right away & haven't had any issues since I am now at 146,897miles! I'm really good at taking care of it though. I warm it up before I leave for about 10min everyday, I get the motor oil changed every 2,000 , I have all my fluids checked every 3months, I have it a tune up the same week I bought it so I've always fault if you treat the car right it'll treat you right. Great off road, gets really good highway mpg for its size. I would say combined are usually average at around 20-25 mpg which isn't bad. If I take a trip that's mainly highway it would get like 27-29mpg but I drive speed limit so gotta factor that in to it. I know I have many more years to go with this truck! If you can get your hands on one for a good deal GO FOR IT!!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value