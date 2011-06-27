Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT 4WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,148
|$3,308
|$3,925
|Clean
|$1,970
|$3,032
|$3,599
|Average
|$1,616
|$2,480
|$2,946
|Rough
|$1,261
|$1,929
|$2,293
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT Rwd 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,942
|$3,053
|$3,644
|Clean
|$1,782
|$2,798
|$3,341
|Average
|$1,461
|$2,289
|$2,735
|Rough
|$1,141
|$1,780
|$2,129
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LS Rwd 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,913
|$3,114
|$3,754
|Clean
|$1,755
|$2,854
|$3,442
|Average
|$1,439
|$2,335
|$2,818
|Rough
|$1,123
|$1,815
|$2,194
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LS 4WD 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,848
|$2,834
|$3,359
|Clean
|$1,695
|$2,597
|$3,079
|Average
|$1,390
|$2,125
|$2,521
|Rough
|$1,085
|$1,652
|$1,962