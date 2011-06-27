Used 2004 Chevrolet Tracker Consumer Reviews
I have loved 2 trackers!
This is my second Tracker and they have both been wonderful - not even a lightbulb went out on my 2001 in three years of ownership! - I find it dependable, fun to drive and just what I was looking for - all for a very reasonable price. The back seat could use a bit more room, but then, I don't sit back there, so I don't really care!
More than you think!
First off this car or at least mine has a tank size of about 13 or 14, not 16 and gets 26 mpg on the highway you can freeway drive about 4.5 hours w/o gasing up. It doesn't do steep hills at freeway speeds well (rpm goes through the roof) but most other cars cant or don't either. It's a great little car with good visablity and handles a canoe on top like a pro.
a great compact suv
This compact suv is the total package, it has power to pull a popup camper and the guts to go mudding. I love it
chevy traker 2002
I just love the car and would buy another one. It is very comfy and it is nice looking...I get compliments on how nice the car looks all the time. I goes great in the snow and ice and I have not had any problems with it during bad weather.
Nice little SUV
I really enjoy driving this SUV. It's small and should be better on gas since it's lighter than most SUVs. Having less leg room is a challenge but overall, a nice ride.
