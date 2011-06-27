  1. Home
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Tracker ZR2 4WD 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,176$3,135$3,646
Clean$1,976$2,845$3,310
Average$1,577$2,266$2,637
Rough$1,178$1,686$1,965
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Tracker LT 4WD 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,022$3,118$3,702
Clean$1,836$2,830$3,360
Average$1,466$2,253$2,678
Rough$1,095$1,677$1,995
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Tracker LT Rwd 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,895$2,961$3,530
Clean$1,721$2,688$3,205
Average$1,374$2,140$2,554
Rough$1,026$1,593$1,903
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Tracker Rwd 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,011$3,260$3,926
Clean$1,826$2,959$3,564
Average$1,457$2,356$2,840
Rough$1,089$1,753$2,116
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Tracker 4WD 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,469$2,135$2,489
Clean$1,335$1,938$2,259
Average$1,065$1,543$1,800
Rough$796$1,148$1,341
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2004 Chevrolet Tracker on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Chevrolet Tracker with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,826 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,959 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Tracker is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Chevrolet Tracker with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,826 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,959 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2004 Chevrolet Tracker, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2004 Chevrolet Tracker with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,826 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,959 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2004 Chevrolet Tracker. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2004 Chevrolet Tracker and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2004 Chevrolet Tracker ranges from $1,089 to $3,926, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2004 Chevrolet Tracker is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.