Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Tracker ZR2 4WD 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,176
|$3,135
|$3,646
|Clean
|$1,976
|$2,845
|$3,310
|Average
|$1,577
|$2,266
|$2,637
|Rough
|$1,178
|$1,686
|$1,965
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Tracker LT 4WD 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,022
|$3,118
|$3,702
|Clean
|$1,836
|$2,830
|$3,360
|Average
|$1,466
|$2,253
|$2,678
|Rough
|$1,095
|$1,677
|$1,995
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Tracker LT Rwd 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,895
|$2,961
|$3,530
|Clean
|$1,721
|$2,688
|$3,205
|Average
|$1,374
|$2,140
|$2,554
|Rough
|$1,026
|$1,593
|$1,903
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Tracker Rwd 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,011
|$3,260
|$3,926
|Clean
|$1,826
|$2,959
|$3,564
|Average
|$1,457
|$2,356
|$2,840
|Rough
|$1,089
|$1,753
|$2,116
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Tracker 4WD 4dr SUV (2.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,469
|$2,135
|$2,489
|Clean
|$1,335
|$1,938
|$2,259
|Average
|$1,065
|$1,543
|$1,800
|Rough
|$796
|$1,148
|$1,341