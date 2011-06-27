Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Tracker 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,308
|$2,045
|$2,420
|Clean
|$1,171
|$1,831
|$2,171
|Average
|$896
|$1,401
|$1,673
|Rough
|$622
|$971
|$1,176
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Tracker 2dr SUV 4WD w/Soft Top with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,164
|$1,782
|$2,095
|Clean
|$1,042
|$1,595
|$1,880
|Average
|$797
|$1,221
|$1,449
|Rough
|$553
|$846
|$1,018
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Tracker 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,080
|$1,502
|$1,713
|Clean
|$967
|$1,344
|$1,536
|Average
|$740
|$1,029
|$1,184
|Rough
|$513
|$713
|$832
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Tracker 2dr SUV w/Soft Top with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,052
|$1,494
|$1,716
|Clean
|$941
|$1,337
|$1,539
|Average
|$721
|$1,023
|$1,186
|Rough
|$500
|$709
|$834