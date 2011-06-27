Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Spark 1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,502
|$4,562
|$5,514
|Clean
|$3,300
|$4,303
|$5,179
|Average
|$2,897
|$3,783
|$4,510
|Rough
|$2,493
|$3,264
|$3,840
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Spark 2LT 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,715
|$4,793
|$5,762
|Clean
|$3,501
|$4,520
|$5,412
|Average
|$3,072
|$3,974
|$4,713
|Rough
|$2,644
|$3,428
|$4,013
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Spark 2LT 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,105
|$5,549
|$6,833
|Clean
|$3,869
|$5,233
|$6,418
|Average
|$3,396
|$4,601
|$5,588
|Rough
|$2,922
|$3,970
|$4,759
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Spark LS 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,294
|$4,359
|$5,311
|Clean
|$3,104
|$4,110
|$4,989
|Average
|$2,725
|$3,614
|$4,344
|Rough
|$2,345
|$3,118
|$3,699
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Spark 1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,830
|$5,143
|$6,311
|Clean
|$3,609
|$4,850
|$5,928
|Average
|$3,168
|$4,264
|$5,162
|Rough
|$2,727
|$3,679
|$4,396
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Spark LS 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,465
|$4,664
|$5,733
|Clean
|$3,265
|$4,399
|$5,385
|Average
|$2,866
|$3,868
|$4,689
|Rough
|$2,466
|$3,337
|$3,993