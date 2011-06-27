  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(27)
1992 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Review

Type:

Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series for Sale
List Price Estimate
$717 - $1,508
Used C/K 1500 Series for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series.

5(59%)
4(33%)
3(8%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
27 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 27 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

1992 Chevy 1500
bubba92,09/16/2014
I drive a 92 1500 6 cylinder PU. It's an automatic, but I couldn't find the designation above. I bought it new in 1992 and just rolled over 447,000 miles. Can anyone beat that? It has been paid off since 1995. I'm going to be buried in my truck.
Awesome TRUCK!
Ronnie,11/20/2015
K1500 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Stepside SB
I have a '92 Chevy stepside 4.3 engine has 249,000 miles.bought it in'96 with 76,000 miles on it. Replaced right front axle @ 80,000 miles,replaced alternator @ 146,000 miles new clutch @ 175,000 miles rebuild the engine @ 220,000 miles, left front axle @ 245,000 miles that's less than $2000.00 in maintains in 23 yrs.minus regular oil changes.and my radio just quit working last week don't know what's up with that. I will buy everyone of these trucks that I can find. Just turned down $4500.00 cash in my face for this truck. Just had it appraised @ $5,400.00
Great Truck!
Sparky,02/15/2005
I bought this truck new. I changed oil every 5000 miles, washed it once per year, performed regular maintainance (shocks,brakes,muffler,water pump,sparkplugs,cap, rotor, wires, hoses, air filter, tires, starter, battery, fuel pump) She just keeps going & going & going. No doubt this is the greatest vehicle I ever bought for the money!! Vehicle was built in Canada. Awesome truck, Like a Rock!!
1992 chevrolet pick-up
sadie.l,01/29/2004
i,ve had the truck for almost 5 years now and all i have done to it is put a clutch assemblely in it and i have also keep a tune up & oil changes in it and i had to have a timing chain put on it last summer.
See all 27 reviews of the 1992 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 4000 rpm
See all Used 1992 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1992 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series

Used 1992 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Overview

The Used 1992 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series is offered in the following submodels: C/K 1500 Series Regular Cab, C/K 1500 Series Extended Cab. Available styles include 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Silverado 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Silverado 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Silverado 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Silverado 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Silverado 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Scottsdale 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Silverado 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Scottsdale 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Scottsdale 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Scottsdale 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Scottsdale 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Silverado 2dr Extended Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Silverado 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Scottsdale 2dr Extended Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), 454SS 2dr Regular Cab SB (7.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A), 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Silverado 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Extended Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Scottsdale 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Silverado 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Scottsdale 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Silverado 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Scottsdale 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Scottsdale 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Silverado 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Scottsdale 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Scottsdale 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), and Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M).

