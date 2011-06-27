1992 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Review
$717 - $1,508
Most helpful consumer reviews
bubba92,09/16/2014
I drive a 92 1500 6 cylinder PU. It's an automatic, but I couldn't find the designation above. I bought it new in 1992 and just rolled over 447,000 miles. Can anyone beat that? It has been paid off since 1995. I'm going to be buried in my truck.
Ronnie,11/20/2015
K1500 2dr Regular Cab 4WD Stepside SB
I have a '92 Chevy stepside 4.3 engine has 249,000 miles.bought it in'96 with 76,000 miles on it. Replaced right front axle @ 80,000 miles,replaced alternator @ 146,000 miles new clutch @ 175,000 miles rebuild the engine @ 220,000 miles, left front axle @ 245,000 miles that's less than $2000.00 in maintains in 23 yrs.minus regular oil changes.and my radio just quit working last week don't know what's up with that. I will buy everyone of these trucks that I can find. Just turned down $4500.00 cash in my face for this truck. Just had it appraised @ $5,400.00
Sparky,02/15/2005
I bought this truck new. I changed oil every 5000 miles, washed it once per year, performed regular maintainance (shocks,brakes,muffler,water pump,sparkplugs,cap, rotor, wires, hoses, air filter, tires, starter, battery, fuel pump) She just keeps going & going & going. No doubt this is the greatest vehicle I ever bought for the money!! Vehicle was built in Canada. Awesome truck, Like a Rock!!
sadie.l,01/29/2004
i,ve had the truck for almost 5 years now and all i have done to it is put a clutch assemblely in it and i have also keep a tune up & oil changes in it and i had to have a timing chain put on it last summer.
Features & Specs
MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 4000 rpm
