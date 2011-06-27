bought this truck used in 1996 with 56k miles on it. Have 283,000 on it now. No major problems. Had to replace the transmission at about 180,000 miles, though this was my fault thinking I could pull a heavy trailer in OD on flat run. Replaced transmission and have had no other problems. Just replaced stereo speakers last week, all had gone out. Have put 2 A/C compressors and that is about it. Use Mobil 1 5w30 synthetic oil and change oil every 10,000 miles, filter every 5k. uses 1/2 quart in 5k. Still pulls trailer great with 350 engine. get about 16.5-18 mpg in town, can get as much as 22.5 on hwy. Clear coat starting to peel, but will keep this truck till it dies, and then some.

