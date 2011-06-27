  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(38)
1996 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1996 Highlights

A new series of engines is introduced, providing more power and torque than last year's offerings. Called Vortec, this family of engines includes a 4.3-liter V6 (the only six-cylinder of the bunch) capable of 200 hp at 4,400 rpm and 255 lb-ft of torque at 2,800 rpm; a 5.0-liter V8, producing 220 hp at 4,600 rpm and 285 lb-ft of torque at 2,800 rpm; and a 5.7-liter V8, rated at 250 hp at 4,600 rpm and 335 lb-ft of torque at 2,800 rpm. (There is also a 7.4-liter Vortec V8, but it's only available on the heavier-duty C/K 3500 trucks.) All of these figures represent increases in output when compared to their respective 1995 predecessors. An optional electronic shift transfer case for the K1500 (i.e. 4WD; C=2WD; K=4WD) rounds out the list of the most significant powertrain updates for the year.Other noteworthy updates include the introduction of an optional passenger-side third door, called the "Easy-Access System," in GM vernacular. This feature is only available on the extended cab body styles.Improved comfort and convenience comes in the way of such new features as illuminated entry, 12-volt power outlets, an electrochromic inside rearview mirror and height-adjustable D-rings for the shoulder section of the front three-point safety belts, among others. Daytime running lamps (DRLs) are part of the list of new exterior features.A new level of sophistication in exhaust emissions monitoring is found with the addition of OBD II, the second generation of On-Board Diagnostics.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series.

5(63%)
4(27%)
3(5%)
2(5%)
1(0%)
4.5
38 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

The 1996 Chevrolet Z71 is a great truck.
bubbaman42,12/22/2012
I bought the truck used with 157,000 miles on it. I've put nearly 20,000 on it since I had it which is about a year. The only things that really went wrong was the alternator went out and a pulley on the belt od=f the alternator which is just normal. I also had the foer wheel drive checked out but nothing major was wrong. I am usually a Ford person but buying the Z71 was a wise choice. I think it is as good as the F-150 trucks I had before it. I will probably drive it till it drops. It was well worth what I payed for it. The motor has plenty of power. It pulls a travel trailer easily. It gets around 20 miles per gallon which is good for a full size truck. I'll keep it till it quits.
Best Vehicle Ever Owned
sleeknight2014,09/27/2014
C1500 Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab Stepside SB
I bought this 96 step-side manual transmission 2-Dr regular bed truck new in 1997. It has Mark III trim and is customized throughout, overhead lights, wood inside trim, running boards, trim over windows, trim over back lights, rails on trailer bed, big wheels, etc. Its black outside and grey inside. It now has only 84,000 miles. I wouldn't trade it for anything. Have been asked to sell everywhere I go but no way Jose. Only thing I have repaired is water pump, regular oil changes, new spark plugs, new tires, new clutch, upholstery front seats, replace back tail light. I am now 71 years old and apparently its gonna outlast me! I love it. 9-2016-- update: I sold my truck in 7-2015 as I was getting older and needed an automatic transmission. I cried when the man drove it away. Got a great price for it as it was in excellent condition. Now own a Nissan Xterra but liking it too. Still remember my truck and all the great memories I had when I owned it. 9-2018-- update: Well, I still miss my beautiful truck, but the man who bought it has really fixed it up as it did have some minor repairs to be done. Still beautiful. I am still with my Xterra and still like it but miss my truck. 9-2019-- update: Well, still here and with memories of my beautiful truck but still driving the Xterra. It now has only 21,000 miles on it (Model 2012). Guess I'll keep it for awhile.
LIKE A ROCK
Butchie,09/01/2004
In five years, she has never seen a garage other than for standard maintence (oil changes, ect.). Love the first year VORTEC engine. Lots of power if you are willing to scarifice the gas mileage. In my opinion I will never own another truck.
Great Truck
ben,10/11/2009
Have 170,000 miles and still going strong. Powerful Vortech 350 best GM has ever had in my book. Only problems to date are thermostat, u-joint , and one fuel pump but that's no big deal with the amount of miles. Drive it till the wheels fall off, but the way its going i don't know if that will ever happen. GREAT TRUCK!
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
200 hp @ 4400 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
