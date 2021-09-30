Used 2018 Ferrari 488 Spider for Sale Near Me

Desert Auto Dealer - Palm Desert / California

IMPORTANT: This vehicle is going under sale pending. The vehicle history report shows a CLEAN TITLE on this Convertible and an optional extended warranty is available.A 1-OWNER vehicle history report adds value plus incredibly low mileage at only 1,900 miles which was driven only 950 miles annually.The automatic transmission provides for a smooth yet reliable ride, on top of that this 8 Cylinder engine offers you that happy medium, allowing for a good balance of torque, horsepower and reasonably good fuel economy.Thanks to the rear wheel drive, you can expect better acceleration.The factory built-in navigation system saves you time, fuel and eliminates frustration when traveling whereas the Ferrari back-up camera is not only a convenience but an important safety option. The parking sensors detect nearby children, mailboxes or other obstacles in order to prevent accidents, moreover keyless start is the ideal convenience option when you're on the move and have your hands full. The ride potential of this active suspension is truly spectacular, in addition to thanks to the hardtop convertible, you can enjoy reduced road noise.The convenience of the Hard Disk Media Storage Drive allows you to store music directly to the vehicle, moreover you can load hours of music with the installed CD-Changer. The HID headlights create a more natural form of light, which results in higher visibility and increased safety at night, additionally the HD radio is the most significant breakthrough in radio broadcast since the introduction of FM stereo more than 50 years ago and this vehicle has it installed. The Bluetooth connection is the ultimate option for hands-free calling while driving, whats more is you can say goodbye to lots of CD's with the built-in MP3 player.The premium sound system lets you enjoy every note of your favorite album while listening to music from any device with the built-in AUX input makes any road trip exciting. The k... Read the full description on our Website at: www.desertimportexport.com

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Ferrari 488 Spider with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Parking sensors .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: ZFF80AMA0J0233729

Stock: 233729

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 05-17-2020