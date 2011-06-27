Have had this truck since brand new. Currently has 145000 miles and still going strong. Starts right away, drives anywhere, pulls great and gas mpg not too bad for such a big vehicle. In my opinion, this is the best chevy body, after the body from the 68-72 years. The interior looks brand new. I had a coat of scotchguard applied from the dealer when I bought it. I have had lots of vehicles, both American and Japanese, from 50k vehicles to a recent Scion Xb and I got to say this is the only vehicle I've kept for this long. I tell my 7 year old son he will be driving this truck to (if gas is not $10 a gallon!). There are a lot of Chevys on the road---250k for his truck is the norm.

