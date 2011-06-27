  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series
  4. Used 1995 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(43)
Appraise this car

1995 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series for Sale
List Price Estimate
$719 - $1,514
Used C/K 1500 Series for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

A revised interior graces these full-size trucks this year. A new driver-side airbag and a shift interlock are added in the interest of safety. The latter requires the brake pedal to be depressed before the automatic transmission's gear selector can be shifted out of "Park," reducing the likelihood that the vehicle will move suddenly and unexpectedly. Power mirrors, revised climate controls and cupholders provide a more user-friendly interior environment.Mechanical enhancements include the addition of standard four-wheel antilock brakes, improvements in the engines and modifications to the heavy-duty automatic gearbox. The four-wheel ABS replaces last year's rear-wheel-only antilock system. Various upgrades to the engines are intended to reduce noise improve durability and/or increase efficiency. The transmission is revised for quicker 1-2 upshifts during full-throttle applications.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series.

5(74%)
4(26%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
43 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 43 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Are you kidding?
Rich,11/15/2010
I have had this beauty since November of 1995. Never has she let me down. She now has 278,000 and I just came back from a 3 week hunt in the mountains of Arizona. I used the 4 wheel drive. She was up and down muddy roads, in the snow, and up steep grades. I never worried for a second that she wouldn't make it. I will never sell or trade. I'm thinking of including her in my will.
Chevy Quality
lurod2001,05/19/2008
Have had this truck since brand new. Currently has 145000 miles and still going strong. Starts right away, drives anywhere, pulls great and gas mpg not too bad for such a big vehicle. In my opinion, this is the best chevy body, after the body from the 68-72 years. The interior looks brand new. I had a coat of scotchguard applied from the dealer when I bought it. I have had lots of vehicles, both American and Japanese, from 50k vehicles to a recent Scion Xb and I got to say this is the only vehicle I've kept for this long. I tell my 7 year old son he will be driving this truck to (if gas is not $10 a gallon!). There are a lot of Chevys on the road---250k for his truck is the norm.
1995 K1500
vtman731,10/23/2010
I bought this truck for $300.00 it had 206000 miles on it. It was a plow truck it was beat to death i spent $1000.00 on parts and it runs great it has a 350 in it the eng does not burn any oil i hall wood great all around work truck
1995 Silverado Extended Cab
spike_n58,04/08/2013
C1500 Silverado 2dr Extended Cab SB
I bought this truck about 2 week's ago, She had 122,200 mile's. Everything work's, and run's smooth as a kitten purring. The v6 is plenty of power for what I use it for. It get's excellent gas mileage. My wife love's it, She has a 2010 cobalt, and she drive's the truck more than the car! The service engine soon light come's on every now and then, I can't seem to find anything wrong with it, I think It's a short. Also it is a 5 speed automatic.
See all 43 reviews of the 1995 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 4000 rpm
See all Used 1995 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1995 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series

Used 1995 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Overview

The Used 1995 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series is offered in the following submodels: C/K 1500 Series Regular Cab, C/K 1500 Series Extended Cab. Available styles include Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Silverado 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), Silverado 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Silverado 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Silverado 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Silverado 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Silverado 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Silverado 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), Silverado 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Silverado 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Silverado 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Silverado 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), and Silverado 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 1995 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1995 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Serieses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1995 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1995 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series.

Can't find a used 1995 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Seriess you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series for sale - 5 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $18,264.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 12 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $22,582.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series for sale - 9 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $16,427.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 2 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $21,310.

Should I lease or buy a 1995 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series lease specials

Related Used 1995 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles