1995 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Review
Edmunds' Expert Review
1995 Highlights
A revised interior graces these full-size trucks this year. A new driver-side airbag and a shift interlock are added in the interest of safety. The latter requires the brake pedal to be depressed before the automatic transmission's gear selector can be shifted out of "Park," reducing the likelihood that the vehicle will move suddenly and unexpectedly. Power mirrors, revised climate controls and cupholders provide a more user-friendly interior environment.Mechanical enhancements include the addition of standard four-wheel antilock brakes, improvements in the engines and modifications to the heavy-duty automatic gearbox. The four-wheel ABS replaces last year's rear-wheel-only antilock system. Various upgrades to the engines are intended to reduce noise improve durability and/or increase efficiency. The transmission is revised for quicker 1-2 upshifts during full-throttle applications.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
Rich,11/15/2010
I have had this beauty since November of 1995. Never has she let me down. She now has 278,000 and I just came back from a 3 week hunt in the mountains of Arizona. I used the 4 wheel drive. She was up and down muddy roads, in the snow, and up steep grades. I never worried for a second that she wouldn't make it. I will never sell or trade. I'm thinking of including her in my will.
lurod2001,05/19/2008
Have had this truck since brand new. Currently has 145000 miles and still going strong. Starts right away, drives anywhere, pulls great and gas mpg not too bad for such a big vehicle. In my opinion, this is the best chevy body, after the body from the 68-72 years. The interior looks brand new. I had a coat of scotchguard applied from the dealer when I bought it. I have had lots of vehicles, both American and Japanese, from 50k vehicles to a recent Scion Xb and I got to say this is the only vehicle I've kept for this long. I tell my 7 year old son he will be driving this truck to (if gas is not $10 a gallon!). There are a lot of Chevys on the road---250k for his truck is the norm.
vtman731,10/23/2010
I bought this truck for $300.00 it had 206000 miles on it. It was a plow truck it was beat to death i spent $1000.00 on parts and it runs great it has a 350 in it the eng does not burn any oil i hall wood great all around work truck
spike_n58,04/08/2013
C1500 Silverado 2dr Extended Cab SB
I bought this truck about 2 week's ago, She had 122,200 mile's. Everything work's, and run's smooth as a kitten purring. The v6 is plenty of power for what I use it for. It get's excellent gas mileage. My wife love's it, She has a 2010 cobalt, and she drive's the truck more than the car! The service engine soon light come's on every now and then, I can't seem to find anything wrong with it, I think It's a short. Also it is a 5 speed automatic.
Features & Specs
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 4000 rpm
