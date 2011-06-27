  1. Home
1990 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Review

Type:

Edmunds’ Expert Review – Coming Soon

Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 1990 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series.

5(38%)
4(57%)
3(5%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.3
21 reviews
21 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Built to good
chevy man,05/31/2009
I have a 1990 silverado 2wd short bed pickup. I paid 3900.00 for it 2 years ago. It had 200,000 miles on it when I bought it. It has the original 350, which has never had any engine work done. I bought this truck to turn it into a hot rod. I am (was) planning on installing a 383 stroker motor, but the original 350 runs so good, it just wont die. I beat the hell out of this truck! It has the 5 speed manual tranny, so I do massive burnouts on a regular basis, and 2 years later, it still runs just as good. These trucks were built rock solid, and made to last. I have not done anything to it except change the oil, and rotate my tires. I would drive it anywhere without worrying about it breaking down. I love it!
C1500 Reg. cab LB
Lewis610,04/30/2009
My dad bought it new. It was my first vehicle. It now has 300000 miles and he uses it as his work truck for his natural gas business. I have since purchased a 1989 C2500, which has been just as reliable. My only complaint is the fuel consumption. It got around 12 mpg normally around town.
Not your everyday chevy
trukgrl,09/14/2009
I got this truck when I was 17, I found this truck and it was love at first sight! I have the 2wd sb step-side 2wd. It has some mods which include cowl hood, dual strait pipes, roll pan,and racing buckets to name a few. Never had to do anything but routine maintenance. I LOVE THIS TRUCK, I am now a single mother and the truck is no longer my daily driver but I just can't get rid of it. It sits for months at a time now and starts without any problems and runs like a dream. It has about 250k on it. Just a great truck, couldn't have picked anything better. Paid $4,500 in May of 04! Also handles well in bad weather for a 2wd.
Reliable work horse.
wrbuzz,05/26/2010
I bought new off lot in 1990 in ca, and put heavy annual miles on la freeways. 20 mpg with the 4.3 v6. Moved to nj six years later, it towed everything I owned. Maxed out. Over the Rockies. And no complaints. Since 1996 it's been a home/farm work truck. As a 6,4: guy, this truck is a perfect fit. It's always been a real joy to drive, 5 speed manual, and the vortec v6 is as reliable as I could have wanted. One transmission replaced before the move, but other than that. Little else other than routine maintenance. The jack ratchet recently broke. Hard to find part. This thing is rock solid dependable, and carries well in excess of spec'd load regularly. Hope I didn't jinx it now!
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
N/A
Gas
160 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
N/A
Gas
160 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
N/A
Gas
160 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
N/A
Gas
160 hp @ 4000 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1990 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Overview

The Used 1990 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series is offered in the following submodels: C/K 1500 Series Regular Cab, C/K 1500 Series Extended Cab. Available styles include Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), Scottsdale 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), Silverado 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), Silverado 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), 454SS 2dr Regular Cab SB (7.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 3A), Scottsdale 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), Silverado 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), Silverado 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), Scottsdale 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), Silverado 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), 2dr Extended Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), Scottsdale 2dr Extended Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), Silverado 2dr Extended Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), Scottsdale 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), Silverado 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), Scottsdale 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), Scottsdale 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), Silverado 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), Scottsdale 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), Silverado 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), Silverado 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), Scottsdale 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), Scottsdale 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), and Silverado 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M).

