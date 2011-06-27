1990 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Review
Type:
Edmunds’ Expert Review – Coming Soon
Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 1990 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$827 - $1,741
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1990 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series.
Most helpful consumer reviews
chevy man,05/31/2009
I have a 1990 silverado 2wd short bed pickup. I paid 3900.00 for it 2 years ago. It had 200,000 miles on it when I bought it. It has the original 350, which has never had any engine work done. I bought this truck to turn it into a hot rod. I am (was) planning on installing a 383 stroker motor, but the original 350 runs so good, it just wont die. I beat the hell out of this truck! It has the 5 speed manual tranny, so I do massive burnouts on a regular basis, and 2 years later, it still runs just as good. These trucks were built rock solid, and made to last. I have not done anything to it except change the oil, and rotate my tires. I would drive it anywhere without worrying about it breaking down. I love it!
Lewis610,04/30/2009
My dad bought it new. It was my first vehicle. It now has 300000 miles and he uses it as his work truck for his natural gas business. I have since purchased a 1989 C2500, which has been just as reliable. My only complaint is the fuel consumption. It got around 12 mpg normally around town.
trukgrl,09/14/2009
I got this truck when I was 17, I found this truck and it was love at first sight! I have the 2wd sb step-side 2wd. It has some mods which include cowl hood, dual strait pipes, roll pan,and racing buckets to name a few. Never had to do anything but routine maintenance. I LOVE THIS TRUCK, I am now a single mother and the truck is no longer my daily driver but I just can't get rid of it. It sits for months at a time now and starts without any problems and runs like a dream. It has about 250k on it. Just a great truck, couldn't have picked anything better. Paid $4,500 in May of 04! Also handles well in bad weather for a 2wd.
wrbuzz,05/26/2010
I bought new off lot in 1990 in ca, and put heavy annual miles on la freeways. 20 mpg with the 4.3 v6. Moved to nj six years later, it towed everything I owned. Maxed out. Over the Rockies. And no complaints. Since 1996 it's been a home/farm work truck. As a 6,4: guy, this truck is a perfect fit. It's always been a real joy to drive, 5 speed manual, and the vortec v6 is as reliable as I could have wanted. One transmission replaced before the move, but other than that. Little else other than routine maintenance. The jack ratchet recently broke. Hard to find part. This thing is rock solid dependable, and carries well in excess of spec'd load regularly. Hope I didn't jinx it now!
Features & Specs
See all Used 1990 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series features & specs
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
N/A
Gas
160 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
N/A
Gas
160 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
N/A
Gas
160 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
N/A
Gas
160 hp @ 4000 rpm
Safety
