FAQ
Is the Jaguar I-PACE a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2023 I-PACE both on the road and at the track. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the I-PACE has 25.3 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Jaguar I-PACE. Learn more
Is the Jaguar I-PACE reliable?
To determine whether the Jaguar I-PACE is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the I-PACE. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the I-PACE's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2023 Jaguar I-PACE a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2023 Jaguar I-PACE is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2023 I-PACE is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2023 Jaguar I-PACE?
The least-expensive 2023 Jaguar I-PACE is the 2023 Jaguar I-PACE HSE 4dr Hatchback AWD (electric DD). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $71,300.
Other versions include:
- HSE 4dr Hatchback AWD (electric DD) which starts at $71,300
What are the different models of Jaguar I-PACE?
If you're interested in the Jaguar I-PACE, the next question is, which I-PACE model is right for you? I-PACE variants include HSE 4dr Hatchback AWD (electric DD). For a full list of I-PACE models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
