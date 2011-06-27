  1. Home
1999 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Review

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy cab. Powerful V8 engine options. Traditional truck styling.
  • Soon to be available all new Silverado. Fisher-Price interior plastics.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

General Motors' best-selling vehicles, as truck loyalists know full well, are the full-size pickups: half-, 3/4- and one-tonners with a reputation as reliable workhorses. Ford's similar-sized F-Series grabs the higher sales totals each year, but faithful Chevrolet buyers are seldom swayed. The pickup that feels right at home to a Chevy fan tends to send prickles up the spine of a Ford fan, and vice versa. Each is likely to declare the other's truck to be harder riding or anemic in acceleration, even if an impartial observer discerns little difference between the two.

Most truck fans know by now that an all-new Chevrolet pickup is due in showrooms within months. Dubbed Silverado, this model will be available as 1500 and 2500 light-duty models initially, with the heavy-duty 2500 and 3500 trucks following a year or two later. So, it's not surprising that few changes are on tap for the 1999 C/K pickup. In fact, the only changes from the 1998 models are the addition of three new colors. Why introduce 1999 C/K's with the upcoming debut of the Silverado right around the corner? Well, it seems that Chevrolet was running into Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) problems. In order to get around this, Chevrolet began to sell the 1999 models early. Problem solved, for now.

Four-wheel antilock braking is standard fare, and models under 8,600 lbs. GVWR have an airbag installed in the steering wheel hub. Correctly fitted, a C/K pickup can tow as much as 10,000 pounds. Long-life engine components extend service intervals up to 100,000 miles on some items. For luxury-oriented truckers, a C/K can be trimmed in leather when the top Silverado trim package is specified.

When selecting a full-size Chevy truck, you have to face the usual bewildering selection of models, which vary by wheelbase, cargo-bed size, cab design, and Sportside or Fleetside bed styling. Don't stop yet: you also have to choose from five engine sizes (including two diesels), and decide whether you want two- or four-wheel drive. Then, you still have the dizzying single-option list to ponder.

We get tired just thinking about all those possibilities, but they come with the territory when you're heading into big-pickup range. Truck customers don't want the same hauler that everybody else is buying. They want one tailored to their own specific needs, and Chevrolet provides these customers with myriad possibilities to create that special, one-of-a-kind truck.

1999 Highlights

A few new colors are added to Chevrolet's popular pickup in anticipation of the all-new Silverado.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series.

5(47%)
4(35%)
3(18%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.3
17 reviews
See all 17 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great to own a truck and Chevy again
sstevek,04/15/2013
C1500 LS 3dr Extended Cab SB
Now that there's room in the driveway I wanted a pickup truck. Mine is actually a '99, but looks like '98 with an engine of that year, a 5.0 V8 with an automatic transmission. Wanted a manual, but they're almost impossible to find with 4WD. I bought it in April 2013 with 156K on it. It runs great - the 5.0 V8 is fine for me. It will mostly be used for dump runs and hauling firewood. I'm used to driving a Subaru so gas consumption seems excessive - not a big deal though. I think the '94(?) to '98 design is one of the best. The truck is a pleasure to drive - there's some kind of charm and appeal to it. I'm surprised how well it handles - it doesn't feel ponderous. Visibility is excellent. _____________________________________________________________________________________ I got an email asking to update the review. I no longer own this truck - traded it in for a 2WD Dodge Dakota due to the Silverado intermittently getting stuck in 4WD. The Dodge was OK, but due to circumstances I thought it was necessary to have 4WD again, and I was having a hard time getting comfortable in the much smaller cab of the Dodge. A family member potentially would need to borrow a vehicle. Because of where he lived at the time, I wanted him to have 4WD. So I bought and still have - a 2001 Silverado. This one is a keeper. Financially it certainly would have been better (and likely worth it) to put money into the '99. I still see many on the road and I'd still recommend one.
chevy
fredogg,11/24/2002
Very good handling and engine performance Excellent fuel economy cheap interior materals extra tire wears out where positioned great acceleration
I hate this truck!
Not a Chevy,11/29/2005
My husband and I bought this truck in Febuary of this year and have had nothing but problems. We have replaced the front end ( axle assembley), fuel pump (2),engine, and now the tranny is slipping. It has been nothing but trouble. I WOULD NOT recommed this truck to any one and this will be the last chevrolet product that we ever own.
ABS
Brad C,07/23/2008
I noticed several comments about the ABS on the 1999 models. It's a shame that GM didn't step up to the plate and address this issue. I've experienced light issues with the stereo backlights, major pain to fix. Also had issues with wind noise from front windshield molding. Also experienced wind noise through pop open window on 3rd door, another demon to fix since entire window has to be replaced (tell me GM didn't see this one coming) However, despite a few issues the truck is great, almost 200k miles and still doesn't use a drop of oil between changes.
See all 17 reviews of the 1999 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
230 hp @ 4600 rpm
See all Used 1999 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
