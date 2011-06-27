I'm 20 yrs old from southeastern PA and I bought my truck from an older man back in August. The truck was used for its 1st 14 years of service for construction and has led a rough life. Since I've had it, I've put on close to 9000 miles and it's been an absolute joy the whole way. (except at the gas pump! lol) We had a good amount of snow this winter and it was a blast to put the transfer case into 4hi and go tear up the snow and woods. This truck is bone stock and she has got power to spare! She's my Abigail, she's an old girl, but I love her just as though she was a member of my family...because she really is.

