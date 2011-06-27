  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(20)
1991 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Review

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series.

5(80%)
4(20%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
20 reviews
20 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

1991 Chevy Cheyenne K1500 reg cab LB
CGH66,05/26/2003
This truck had 134000 miles when I bougt it. Now has about 160 or so (odometer broke). I've had no major problems, been very happy with it. I tend to work my trucks - hauling hay and horses. My only complaints are that it should have had a different, better rear end-like 3.73 for a little more pulling power and the poor paint job that GM should be ashamed to have in public view everwhere.
Best Silverado ever
nufy ,02/08/2009
I have a 1991 Silverado that my family have used as a work truck since we got it. It has been beat up bashed and driven through hell about 400 times. It is now in retirement and I use it for college driving. It is still a fun truck to drive even though it is on its 6th transmission all due to towing from work.
My first car and I still own it
Blue Silvi,10/14/2010
This was my first car i have ever owned and now 6 years later 40,000 personal miles, on top of the 100,200 miles it had and it still runs strong without all the babying, can you say 110mph on the highway :) I recommend this truck to anyone who likes big v8 power, great interior design, great aftermarket potential, and unbeatable reliability the only thing that is not stock on my truck is the fuel pump and the alternator and battery.
Like A Rock!
Eugene,02/22/2006
I'm 20 yrs old from southeastern PA and I bought my truck from an older man back in August. The truck was used for its 1st 14 years of service for construction and has led a rough life. Since I've had it, I've put on close to 9000 miles and it's been an absolute joy the whole way. (except at the gas pump! lol) We had a good amount of snow this winter and it was a blast to put the transfer case into 4hi and go tear up the snow and woods. This truck is bone stock and she has got power to spare! She's my Abigail, she's an old girl, but I love her just as though she was a member of my family...because she really is.
See all 20 reviews of the 1991 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
N/A
Gas
155 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
N/A
Gas
155 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
N/A
Gas
155 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
N/A
Gas
155 hp @ 4000 rpm
See all Used 1991 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1991 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series

Used 1991 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Overview

The Used 1991 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series is offered in the following submodels: C/K 1500 Series Regular Cab, C/K 1500 Series Extended Cab. Available styles include Silverado 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), Silverado 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), Silverado 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), Scottsdale 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), Scottsdale 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), Silverado 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), Silverado 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), Silverado 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), Scottsdale 2dr Extended Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), Scottsdale 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), Scottsdale 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), Silverado 2dr Extended Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), Scottsdale 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), Scottsdale 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), Scottsdale 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), Silverado 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), Silverado 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), Silverado 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), 2dr Extended Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), 454SS 2dr Regular Cab SB (7.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A), Silverado 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), Scottsdale 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Scottsdale 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M), and Silverado 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 4M).

