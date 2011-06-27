i have had 2 94 silverados in my life. the first one was bought new and totaled in 09, that one with the 5.7 auto, then i bought a 4.3 manual, the 5.7 is an awesome puller, and the 4.3 has a lot of power for a v6. these trucks are so tough, i hit at least 5 deer with these and never did a thing to them, (besides crack the grill little) the first one only lasted to about 140,000 miles and the 4.3 now has almost 200,000, and the only thing that was every changed was the alternator, the only downside is comfort and a HUGE turning radius, these trucks are a lot tougher than the new one, i hit a deer with my 06 and there was almost $5500 worth of damage

Read more