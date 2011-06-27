1994 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Review
Type:
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$819 - $1,724
Used C/K 1500 Series for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1994 Highlights
Safety is enhanced with the side door guard beams designed to minimize intrusion into the passenger compartment during a side impact. A center high-mounted brake light is also added to enhance safety.Chevy boasts it is the first automaker to offer a turbodiesel engine option in a vehicle with a gross vehicle weight rating less than 8,500 pounds.Rust corrosion protection is improved while interior noise vibration and harshness is reduced. Rounding out the list of significant improvements are the addition of an "easy entry" feature to the front passenger seat on extended cab body styles to ease entry into the rear seating positions and the revision of the exterior front-end styling.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1994 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Gilbo,12/31/2002
I find it amusing when I look at some auto ads, where the seller states "lots of new parts". My ad would state "no new parts...never needs any". It's so reliable, that I never do anything to it. I put on over 30K miles a year, and it has over 170K on it now. The only bad thing about this truck is that mine has a bench seat, which of course doesn't recline. If you want a truck for work or play, that runs in hot or cold, and is as reliable as the day is long, get this truck.
TXMAN,07/25/2010
My Uncle purchased this truck new in 1994. When he passed in 2002, I inherited the truck. With 152,000 miles there have been no major repairs or cost of ownership. Like all trucks from this year, the windshield wiper motor had to be replaced. Engine and transmission are running strong. The paint still looks great, unlike other years for Chevy trucks, when the paint fades and peels over time.
gm,11/23/2010
i have had 2 94 silverados in my life. the first one was bought new and totaled in 09, that one with the 5.7 auto, then i bought a 4.3 manual, the 5.7 is an awesome puller, and the 4.3 has a lot of power for a v6. these trucks are so tough, i hit at least 5 deer with these and never did a thing to them, (besides crack the grill little) the first one only lasted to about 140,000 miles and the 4.3 now has almost 200,000, and the only thing that was every changed was the alternator, the only downside is comfort and a HUGE turning radius, these trucks are a lot tougher than the new one, i hit a deer with my 06 and there was almost $5500 worth of damage
sparky8265,02/27/2011
bought it a week ago used from a dealer told everything worked great 4x4 is solid changed out the transmission for $1100.00 used included install, ran great! just did plugs and wires to get rid of the misfire and she runs great!, typical rust on the ext cab corners good prject for this summer! in 2wd never have gotten stuck in the Mn snow, runs great idels great chevy has never let me down with any of the 5 cars or trucks or vans ive owned in 14 yrs! I standardly do all my own work except when I dont have a garage to do it in, so this last few jobs done by a shop and did great work in getting her back on the road, want a good truck look no further! I have the 350 5.7 V8 no option to add
Features & Specs
See all Used 1994 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series features & specs
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
165 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
175 hp @ 4200 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
165 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
165 hp @ 4000 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the C/K 1500 Series
Related Used 1994 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019