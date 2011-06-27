  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(40)
1994 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

Safety is enhanced with the side door guard beams designed to minimize intrusion into the passenger compartment during a side impact. A center high-mounted brake light is also added to enhance safety.Chevy boasts it is the first automaker to offer a turbodiesel engine option in a vehicle with a gross vehicle weight rating less than 8,500 pounds.Rust corrosion protection is improved while interior noise vibration and harshness is reduced. Rounding out the list of significant improvements are the addition of an "easy entry" feature to the front passenger seat on extended cab body styles to ease entry into the rear seating positions and the revision of the exterior front-end styling.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Nothing more reliable
Gilbo,12/31/2002
I find it amusing when I look at some auto ads, where the seller states "lots of new parts". My ad would state "no new parts...never needs any". It's so reliable, that I never do anything to it. I put on over 30K miles a year, and it has over 170K on it now. The only bad thing about this truck is that mine has a bench seat, which of course doesn't recline. If you want a truck for work or play, that runs in hot or cold, and is as reliable as the day is long, get this truck.
Keeps on Running
TXMAN,07/25/2010
My Uncle purchased this truck new in 1994. When he passed in 2002, I inherited the truck. With 152,000 miles there have been no major repairs or cost of ownership. Like all trucks from this year, the windshield wiper motor had to be replaced. Engine and transmission are running strong. The paint still looks great, unlike other years for Chevy trucks, when the paint fades and peels over time.
Built like a rock
gm,11/23/2010
i have had 2 94 silverados in my life. the first one was bought new and totaled in 09, that one with the 5.7 auto, then i bought a 4.3 manual, the 5.7 is an awesome puller, and the 4.3 has a lot of power for a v6. these trucks are so tough, i hit at least 5 deer with these and never did a thing to them, (besides crack the grill little) the first one only lasted to about 140,000 miles and the 4.3 now has almost 200,000, and the only thing that was every changed was the alternator, the only downside is comfort and a HUGE turning radius, these trucks are a lot tougher than the new one, i hit a deer with my 06 and there was almost $5500 worth of damage
the confederat runs like a champ!
sparky8265,02/27/2011
bought it a week ago used from a dealer told everything worked great 4x4 is solid changed out the transmission for $1100.00 used included install, ran great! just did plugs and wires to get rid of the misfire and she runs great!, typical rust on the ext cab corners good prject for this summer! in 2wd never have gotten stuck in the Mn snow, runs great idels great chevy has never let me down with any of the 5 cars or trucks or vans ive owned in 14 yrs! I standardly do all my own work except when I dont have a garage to do it in, so this last few jobs done by a shop and did great work in getting her back on the road, want a good truck look no further! I have the 350 5.7 V8 no option to add
See all 40 reviews of the 1994 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
165 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
175 hp @ 4200 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
165 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
165 hp @ 4000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1994 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Overview

The Used 1994 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series is offered in the following submodels: C/K 1500 Series Regular Cab, C/K 1500 Series Extended Cab. Available styles include Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Silverado 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), Silverado 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Silverado 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Silverado 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Silverado 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Silverado 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Silverado 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Silverado 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Silverado 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Silverado 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Silverado 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Sport 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Silverado 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), and Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M).

