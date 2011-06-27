  1. Home
1997 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Optional Vortec 5700 V-8, classic styling, passenger airbag, optional third door for extended cab.
  • Aging design, interior styling, poorly placed dashboard cupholders, uncomfortable seats.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

General Motors' best-selling vehicles, as truck loyalists know full well, are the full-size pickups: half-, 3/4, and one-tonners with a reputation as reliable workhorses. Ford's similar-sized F-Series grabs the higher sales totals each year, but faithful Chevrolet buyers are seldom swayed. The pickup that feels right at home to a Chevy fan tends to send prickles up the spine of a Ford fan, and vice versa. Each is likely to declare the other's truck to be harder riding or anemic in acceleration, even if an impartial observer discerns little difference between the two.

This year's big news is the addition of a passenger airbag on all models under 8,600 lbs. GVWR. Those of you carting children in rear-facing safety seats need not worry how you'll load the kiddies into the 1997 C/K. A switch disables the passenger airbag when desirable. Also new this year is Electronic Variable Orifice steering, which reduces low-speed steering effort. Automatic transmissions receive refinements that result in smoother shifts and improved efficiency. The heavy-duty manual transmission offers better shift feel, reduced noise, and quicker response.

Three new paint colors are offered for 1997. The optional third door for extended cab models will be more widely available this year. In November, Chevrolet made the third door a required option on all shortbed extended cab C/K 1500 models. K1500 models benefit from a tighter turning radius, which should improve off-road maneuvering. An alternative fuel version of the Vortec 5700 V-8 is newly available, but to get it consumers must order a C2500 Regular Cab Longbed equipped with 8,600 lb. GVWR, a 3.73 rear axle ratio, and an automatic transmission.

Four-wheel anti-lock braking is standard fare, and models under 8,600 lbs. GVWR have an airbag installed in the steering wheel hub. Correctly fitted, a C/K pickup can tow as much as 10,000 pounds. Long-life engine components extend service intervals up to 100,000 miles on some items. For luxury-oriented truckers, a C/K can be trimmed in leather when the top Silverado trim package is specified.

When selecting a full-size Chevy truck, you have to face the usual bewildering selection of models, which vary by wheelbase, cargo-bed size, cab design, and Sportside or Fleetside bed styling. Don't stop yet: you also have to choose from five engine sizes (including two diesels), and decide whether you want two- or four-wheel drive. Then, you still have the dizzying single-option list to ponder.

We get tired just thinking about all those possibilities, but they come with the territory when you're heading into big-pickup range. Truck customers don't want the same hauler that everybody else is buying--they want one tailored to their own specific needs. Chevrolet provides these customers with myriad possibilities to create that special, one-of-a-kind truck.

1997 Highlights

On trucks under 8,600 pounds, the passenger airbag can be deactivated when a rear-facing child safety seat is installed. Low-speed steering effort is reduced this year, and a refined transmission fluid pump results in smoother shifts. An alternative fuel version of the Vortec 5700 is available, but only on a specific model. K1500's get a tighter turning radius, and three new colors debut. The third door option will be more widely available, because it is now a required option on all C/K 1500 short-bed extended cab trucks.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1997 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series.

5(59%)
4(25%)
3(16%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.4
51 reviews
See all 51 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

234,000Miles and going Strong!
stnrphilip,01/20/2014
I picked up a 1992 Chevy Cheyenne 1500 Full size pickup about two years back and am amazed at the quality, and workmanship put into these old beast's. Mine had 145,000 miles on her when i got it and she now has passed 234,000!! No major issues of any kind at this time. I do know i will need to replace the leaf springs and shocks and will add new tires in the spring when weather permits. Yet still she runs great. Mine has the 4.3L V6 engine married to a 5 speed manual tranny. New brakes, brake lines, clutch stage two kit, alternator, radiator, water pump, and oil pump. All that being done as a preventative. I sincerely recommend these trucks, especially the older ones 1992-97
1997 Chevrolet silverado 1500
ramirezc,01/04/2013
I bought my 97 silverado summer of 2002 with 50xxx. I still have the truck with 125xxx and runs excellent. definitely worth what i payed for. With no problems until today besides the maintenance. The only thing that i had problems these couple of months is that is has a bit of a hard time to start in the morning, other than that an excellent and fun truck to drive
Old Reliable
big_blue97,03/14/2011
Bought this truck new in Sept. '96. Used as a daily driver in a rural area with plenty of high way driving as well. Used extensively and driven hard off road. Added a 6" lift and 35" tires, still drives like stock. With an aftermarket exhaust and programmer, I'm still averaging 15mpg. No major problems. Replaced the transmission but was under warranty. Had the A/C system replaced as well as radiator.. but there is also 140,XXX miles on the truck
Old Reliable
jvyoung,01/07/2004
Sense purchase, my C1500 has been very reliable. I bought the truck for what a truck is built for, work. It's used for hauling, towing, and getting the kids to school. At 115k miles, it's still going strong. Only major repair has been a new clutch. This truck has served us well.
See all 51 reviews of the 1997 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
200 hp @ 4400 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1997 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Overview

The Used 1997 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series is offered in the following submodels: C/K 1500 Series Regular Cab, C/K 1500 Series Extended Cab.

