Used 1992 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Consumer Reviews
1992 Chevy 1500
I drive a 92 1500 6 cylinder PU. It's an automatic, but I couldn't find the designation above. I bought it new in 1992 and just rolled over 447,000 miles. Can anyone beat that? It has been paid off since 1995. I'm going to be buried in my truck.
Awesome TRUCK!
I have a '92 Chevy stepside 4.3 engine has 249,000 miles.bought it in'96 with 76,000 miles on it. Replaced right front axle @ 80,000 miles,replaced alternator @ 146,000 miles new clutch @ 175,000 miles rebuild the engine @ 220,000 miles, left front axle @ 245,000 miles that's less than $2000.00 in maintains in 23 yrs.minus regular oil changes.and my radio just quit working last week don't know what's up with that. I will buy everyone of these trucks that I can find. Just turned down $4500.00 cash in my face for this truck. Just had it appraised @ $5,400.00
Great Truck!
I bought this truck new. I changed oil every 5000 miles, washed it once per year, performed regular maintainance (shocks,brakes,muffler,water pump,sparkplugs,cap, rotor, wires, hoses, air filter, tires, starter, battery, fuel pump) She just keeps going & going & going. No doubt this is the greatest vehicle I ever bought for the money!! Vehicle was built in Canada. Awesome truck, Like a Rock!!
1992 chevrolet pick-up
i,ve had the truck for almost 5 years now and all i have done to it is put a clutch assemblely in it and i have also keep a tune up & oil changes in it and i had to have a timing chain put on it last summer.
Wouldnt trade for a new one
I wouldn't trade this ole truck for ANYTHING new. I can pop the hood in the driveway and replace any part I want short of pulling the motor, at a low cost. All the parts are readily available at the parts store, cheap, and easy to install. Priceless when compared to the computerized BS offered on today's new car lots. Gas mileage poor, but it's paid and I own it 100%, so that dont matter. Interior quality is a sick joke. I've had Revell Model kits built better that GM early 90's interiors. But still, priceless truck if you are the driveway mechanic.
