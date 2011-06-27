2022 Jaguar I-PACE
MSRP range: $69,900
|MSRP
|$71,050
|Edmunds suggests you pay
|$70,783
What Should I Pay
2022 Jaguar I-PACE Review
- Satisfying and immediate acceleration
- Enjoyable steering and handling
- Smooth ride quality
- Regenerative braking isn't strong, and friction brakes are too grabby
- Only one battery configuration available
- S and SE trims are no longer available
- Infotainment software updated to Jaguar's latest Pivi Pro system
- On-board charger is more powerful, reducing charging time
- Wireless charging pad and digital rearview mirror now available
- Part of the first I-Pace generation introduced for 2019
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Jaguar I-PACE.
2022 Jaguar I-PACE video
2019 Jaguar I-PACE First Drive
NOTE: This video is about the 2019 Jaguar I-PACE, but since the 2022 Jaguar I-PACE is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.
Edmunds Senior Writer Carlos Lago drives and reviews the 2019 Jaguar I-Pace. Jaguar's first all-electric vehicle eschews traditional vehicle classifications. Is it a hatchback? Is it an SUV? We doubt most shoppers will spend much time wondering. Here are better questions: How does it drive? Does it still feel like a Jaguar? Join us in Portugal for a day behind the wheel of the I-Pace to find out.
Features & Specs
- Base MSRP
- $69,900
- Battery & Range
- EPA KWh/100 mi.: 44.0
- Time To Charge Battery (At 240V): N/A
- EPA Electricity Range: 234 mi.
- Seating
- 5 seats
- Drivetrain
- Type: all wheel drive
- Transmission: 1-speed direct drive
- Basic Warranty
- 5 yr./ 60000 mi.
- Dimensions
- Length: 184.3 in. / Height: 61.3 in.
- Overall Width with Mirrors: 84.2 in.
- Overall Width without Mirrors: N/A
- Curb Weight: 4784 lbs.
- Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 23.2 cu.ft.
FAQ
Is the Jaguar I-PACE a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 I-PACE both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Jaguar I-PACE energy consumption, so it's important to know that the I-PACE gets an EPA-estimated 76 mpg-e. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the I-PACE has 23.2 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Jaguar I-PACE. Learn more
What's new in the 2022 Jaguar I-PACE?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Jaguar I-PACE:
- S and SE trims are no longer available
- Infotainment software updated to Jaguar's latest Pivi Pro system
- On-board charger is more powerful, reducing charging time
- Wireless charging pad and digital rearview mirror now available
- Part of the first I-Pace generation introduced for 2019
Is the Jaguar I-PACE reliable?
To determine whether the Jaguar I-PACE is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the I-PACE. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the I-PACE's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2022 Jaguar I-PACE a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Jaguar I-PACE is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 I-PACE is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 Jaguar I-PACE?
The least-expensive 2022 Jaguar I-PACE is the 2022 Jaguar I-PACE HSE 4dr Hatchback AWD (electric DD). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $69,900.
Other versions include:
- HSE 4dr Hatchback AWD (electric DD) which starts at $69,900
What are the different models of Jaguar I-PACE?
If you're interested in the Jaguar I-PACE, the next question is, which I-PACE model is right for you? I-PACE variants include HSE 4dr Hatchback AWD (electric DD). For a full list of I-PACE models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
