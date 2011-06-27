  1. Home
2022 Jaguar I-PACE

MSRP range: $69,900
Jaguar I-PACE HSE 4dr Hatchback Exterior Shown
MSRP$71,050
Edmunds suggests you pay$70,783
2022 Jaguar I-PACE Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • Satisfying and immediate acceleration
  • Enjoyable steering and handling
  • Smooth ride quality
  • Regenerative braking isn't strong, and friction brakes are too grabby
  • Only one battery configuration available
  • S and SE trims are no longer available
  • Infotainment software updated to Jaguar's latest Pivi Pro system
  • On-board charger is more powerful, reducing charging time
  • Wireless charging pad and digital rearview mirror now available
  • Part of the first I-Pace generation introduced for 2019
2022 Jaguar I-PACE pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Jaguar I-PACE.

2022 Jaguar I-PACE video

[MUSIC PLAYING] CARLOS LAGO: That right there is Jaguar's first electric vehicle. It's called the I-PACE. And with a starting price of around $70,000, it's going to have some tough competition from a little company in California called Tesla. But with nearly 400 horsepower and over 500 pound feet of torque, this I-PACE could be a very exciting car to drive. We've come to Portugal to find out just how exciting. Let's take a quick look at the exterior of the I-PACE What I like about this from the outset is that it's an attractive EV. For the longest time, automakers keep thinking that electric vehicles have to look like nerd mobiles. Fortunately, this doesn't look striking. It looks good but also looks indifferent. Crucial to that is these 22-inch wheels. These are optional, and they're super tall, although they may not look like it, given how large these wheel wells are. They're skinny too. And that's going to help a little bit with efficiency. But pay attention to the carbon fiber inserts in the metal here. And that's to reinforce the sportiness that Jaguar likes to imbue in all of its vehicles. When it comes to the overall size and proportion of the I-PACE, it's similar to that of a compact luxury SUV, not unlike the F-PACE. It's a little bit different though. It's shorter in height and a wider, even though it's the same length as those kind of vehicles. And that helps it give it a sportier look. Also too, the wheels are pushed further to the edges of the vehicle, because they can do that when you don't have to worry about where you're placing a gasoline engine. At the floor is a 90 kilowatt-hour battery pack that feeds two electric motors. One between the front wheels, and the other on the rear. That makes the eyepiece all-wheel drive, though, there's no mechanical connection between the two axles. One of the things that's hard to answer is whether this is a car or an SUV. It's kind of a mixture of both design elements. And that helps it with some functionality, although you can't expect to tow a boat with it either. Doesn't really matter though. It hasn't for the Tesla Model X, which is kind of between an SUV and a minivan. And that thing's enjoyed plenty of success. What matters, though, is how this drives. Behind the wheel of the I-PACE, first impressions are strong. Like many electric vehicles, as soon as you dig into that accelerator, and you feel a satisfying amount of power. And that's because this thing has over 500-pound feet of torque that arrives instantaneously the moment you touch the accelerator. We have to call it an accelerator because it's no longer a gas pedal. But when you have a bit of opening in the road, you can squeeze into it immediately. You have very, very strong power that always feels good. But that's a typical feature of electric vehicles. When you come off the go pedal, you get to a really aggressive regenerative braking. That's when the motors are recuperating energy. You can adjust how much they do that. And in its most aggressive setting, you can almost drive the I-PACE with one pedal and only use the brake pedal when you really need to stop quickly. That feels good. Jaguar's claiming a 0 to 60 time in 4 and 1/2 seconds. It would be faster if this thing didn't weigh so much. We're talking about 4,800 pounds with the base car. With this option with a 22-inch wheels and a couple other luxury features, I'm betting it's going weigh closer to 5,000 pounds. That's a lot of weight for a sporty vehicle, though that's less than the larger but similarly-priced Tesla Model X. But it's also what you have to have if you need the range this thing offers. Speaking of, you get about 240 miles on a full charge. And that's good enough and comparable with modern EVs you'll see elsewhere in the market. A full charge will take about 13 hours-- something you'd want to do overnight. But as we're learning with EVs, you typically only charge about 80, 90%. So if you recharge only to about 80%, Jaguar's claiming, that's going to take closer to 10 hours. If you have access to a DC fast charger, that 80% fill can take less than an hour and a half. What I like about this is despite it being as heavy as it is and despite riding on 22-inch wheels, the steering feels very good. It's nice and tight-- no not maybe, in terms of feel, but in terms of accuracy. I feel like I can easily guide this vehicle down the road. The ride quality is kind of what you'd expect, given the weight and the tire size. You feel the bumps, and this is intended to be a sportier vehicle. So it's going to react a bit more firmly to road impressions. So the return is a general sportier feeling that's satisfying and what Jaguar's aiming to get out of the car. Visibility is generally pretty strong, with the exception of the rear window, which is small and steeply raked. And with the head rest up, it can impinge on your view a little bit. But generally the side view mirrors and the side glass and the front windshield-- it's easy to see out of. The dash extends seemingly quite a bit ahead of you. So it can make trying to gauge where the front of the car is. It takes a little bit of time to learn it. You have a ton of headroom in this vehicle. The roof is surprisingly high up. And that's the result of this car's SUV style design and proportions. A lot of headroom-- good amount of shoulder and leg room. And that same goes for the back seat. So this should feel comfortable for a family around town. And for me, I have a head up display that tells me my speed. I have a digital gauge cluster that's pretty easy to read. And I've got two screens here to control entertainment navigation and seat controls and climate control as well. There's still some physical controls which make operating the vehicle easy. But when it comes to the touch sensitive stuff, like adjusting some of the features on this lower third screen, it can be a little frustrating to kind of take your eyes off the road and try to adjust those while you're driving. Similar to the entertainment system, though, it's powerful and carries a lot of features, it can be a little slow. I'm not sure if that's the result of processing power, or the fact that they want to show off the pretty graphics as the screen transitions from one screen to the next. The seats themselves are comfortable and supportive. I feel like I'm could sit in this and drive this for as long as the range will let me go. But I think I'd have a pretty good time too. Once you realize that they're driving a number of electric vehicles, and even powerful ones like this and various Tesla's, is that they all drive similarly when you talk about how they accelerate and how they break. Gasoline engines have so much personality in the way they sound and in the way they deliver power and the vibrations they make through the vehicle that when you don't have it, you realize how much of an impact they had on the driving experience. Jaguars trying to deliver a similar experience. They have an active sound generator that when you put in its most dynamic setting, it will actually give you a little bit of fake engine noise. Let's turn it on right now. When I switched over to that dynamic and roll on the go pedal, you'll hear what sounds like a mixture of a gasoline engine and something else that's kind of spaceshipy. Let's do it right now. [ENGINE SOUNDS] It's an interesting sound. There's some low-end thrum-- some low frequency thrum that's like a four-cylinder or-- more like a four-cylinder than not and also is high-frequency pitch. That's interesting. A lot of the stuff there is fake. It's generated through sound designs from the stereo. But it does attempt to give some personality to an otherwise, powerful, just another powerful EV. I like the idea. And the sound is just modest enough-- just minor enough where it's not overbearing. It's not obnoxious. It's not obvious to most people that it's fake, I would imagine. If you know what you're looking for, if you're driving, you could tell. But when you roll it back to calm, how Jaguar describes it, and you just cruise along, you do hear a bit of noise from the electric motors-- some of that high-pitched chatter that isn't too unlike what you would hear from the Jetsons' car. The driving sensation's just like an all-wheel drive car that can accelerate very quickly. When you find some corners, you know, this thing is not a sports car. It's not going to behave like one. But it does have a certain enthusiasm that feels nice. That driving enthusiasm-- the enjoyable acceleration and handling-- is exactly what you'd expect from a Jaguar, regardless of whether it's electric or not. And that may be the I-PACE's biggest success that it still represents the history and relevance of its brand while bringing it to the future. Like the Tesla's before it, the I-PACE is yet another step in a paradigm shift for the automotive landscape at large but for Jaguar too. We'll, of course, have to one in the United States and drive it on our roads and do our intermittent testing to give a full analysis. But the outset, it looks like Jaguar's been very clever, delivering a very strong, stylish, and standout luxury EV. If you like what you saw, keep it tuned right here and be sure to visit Edmunds.com. [MUSIC PLAYING]

2019 Jaguar I-PACE First Drive

NOTE: This video is about the 2019 Jaguar I-PACE, but since the 2022 Jaguar I-PACE is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.

Features & Specs

Base MSRP
$69,900
Battery & Range
EPA KWh/100 mi.: 44.0
Time To Charge Battery (At 240V): N/A
EPA Electricity Range: 234 mi.
Seating
5 seats
Drivetrain
Type: all wheel drive
Transmission: 1-speed direct drive
Basic Warranty
5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Dimensions
Length: 184.3 in. / Height: 61.3 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors: 84.2 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors: N/A
Curb Weight: 4784 lbs.
Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 23.2 cu.ft.
FAQ

Is the Jaguar I-PACE a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 I-PACE both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Jaguar I-PACE energy consumption, so it's important to know that the I-PACE gets an EPA-estimated 76 mpg-e. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the I-PACE has 23.2 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Jaguar I-PACE. Learn more

What's new in the 2022 Jaguar I-PACE?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Jaguar I-PACE:

  • S and SE trims are no longer available
  • Infotainment software updated to Jaguar's latest Pivi Pro system
  • On-board charger is more powerful, reducing charging time
  • Wireless charging pad and digital rearview mirror now available
  • Part of the first I-Pace generation introduced for 2019
Is the Jaguar I-PACE reliable?

To determine whether the Jaguar I-PACE is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the I-PACE. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the I-PACE's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2022 Jaguar I-PACE a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Jaguar I-PACE is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 I-PACE is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2022 Jaguar I-PACE?

The least-expensive 2022 Jaguar I-PACE is the 2022 Jaguar I-PACE HSE 4dr Hatchback AWD (electric DD). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $69,900.

Other versions include:

  • HSE 4dr Hatchback AWD (electric DD) which starts at $69,900
What are the different models of Jaguar I-PACE?

If you're interested in the Jaguar I-PACE, the next question is, which I-PACE model is right for you? I-PACE variants include HSE 4dr Hatchback AWD (electric DD). For a full list of I-PACE models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
More about the 2022 Jaguar I-PACE

2022 Jaguar I-PACE Overview

The 2022 Jaguar I-PACE is offered in the following submodels: I-PACE Hatchback. Available styles include HSE 4dr Hatchback AWD (electric DD). The 2022 Jaguar I-PACE comes with all wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 1-speed direct drive. The 2022 Jaguar I-PACE comes with a 5 yr./ 60000 mi. basic warranty, a 5 yr./ 60000 mi. roadside warranty, and a 5 yr./ 60000 mi. powertrain warranty.

What do people think of the 2022 Jaguar I-PACE?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2022 Jaguar I-PACE and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2022 I-PACE.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2022 Jaguar I-PACE and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2022 I-PACE featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2022 Jaguar I-PACE?

2022 Jaguar I-PACE HSE 4dr Hatchback AWD (electric DD)

The 2022 Jaguar I-PACE HSE 4dr Hatchback AWD (electric DD) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $71,050. The average price paid for a new 2022 Jaguar I-PACE HSE 4dr Hatchback AWD (electric DD) is trending $267 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $267 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $70,783.

The average savings for the 2022 Jaguar I-PACE HSE 4dr Hatchback AWD (electric DD) is 0.4% below the MSRP.

Which 2022 Jaguar I-PACES are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2022 Jaguar I-PACE for sale near. There are currently 2 new 2022 I-PACES listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $73,910 and mileage as low as 12 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2022 Jaguar I-PACE.

Can't find a new 2022 Jaguar I-PACEs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Jaguar for sale - 10 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $22,025.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

What is the MPG of a 2022 Jaguar I-PACE?

2022 Jaguar I-PACE HSE 4dr Hatchback AWD (electric DD), 1-speed direct drive, electric fuel
76 compined MPG,
80 city MPG/72 highway MPG

EPA Est. MPG76
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive Trainall wheel drive
DisplacementN/A
Passenger VolumeN/A
Wheelbase117.7 in.
Length184.3 in.
WidthN/A
Height61.3 in.
Curb Weight4784 lbs.

Should I lease or buy a 2022 Jaguar I-PACE?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

