2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS 450+

MSRP range: $102,310 - $108,510
4 out of 5 stars(3)
Total MSRP$103,360
What others are paying$103,969
Low supply is pushing the market average above MSRP.
  • 6 Trims
  • 2022
2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS videos

FAQ

Is the Mercedes-Benz EQS a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 EQS both on the road and at the track, giving it a 8.2 out of 10. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the EQS has 22 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Mercedes-Benz EQS. Learn more

What's new in the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS:

  • All-new luxury electric sedan from Mercedes-Benz
  • EPA-estimated 350 miles of range
  • Debuts Mercedes' new Hyperscreen display
  • Introduces the first EQS generation for 2022
Learn more

Is the Mercedes-Benz EQS reliable?

To determine whether the Mercedes-Benz EQS is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the EQS. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the EQS's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS?

The least-expensive 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS is the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS EQS 450+ Premium 4dr Sedan (electric DD). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $102,310.

Other versions include:

  • EQS 450+ Premium 4dr Sedan (electric DD) which starts at $102,310
  • EQS 450+ Exclusive 4dr Sedan (electric DD) which starts at $105,710
  • EQS 450+ Pinnacle 4dr Sedan (electric DD) which starts at $108,510
Learn more

More about the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS 450+ Overview

The 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS 450+ is offered in the following styles: EQS 450+ Premium 4dr Sedan (electric DD), EQS 450+ Pinnacle 4dr Sedan (electric DD), and EQS 450+ Exclusive 4dr Sedan (electric DD). Mercedes-Benz EQS 450+ models are available with a undefined-liter electric engine, with output up to 329 hp, depending on engine type. The 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS 450+ comes with rear wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 1-speed direct drive. The 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS 450+ comes with a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. basic warranty, a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. roadside warranty, and a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. powertrain warranty.

Pros

  • Very long real-world range for an EV
  • Loads of standard features and in-car tech
  • Comfortable, well-appointed interior

Cons

  • Not as quick or as sporty as other luxury EVs
  • Rear passenger space disappointing given the car's size
  • More expensive than some rivals

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS 450+ and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2022 EQS 450+ featuring deep dives into trim levels including EQS 450+ Premium, EQS 450+ Pinnacle, EQS 450+ Exclusive, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Read our full review of the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS 450+ here.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS 450+ and all available trim types: EQS 450+ Premium, EQS 450+ Pinnacle, EQS 450+ Exclusive. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS 450+ include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

EPA Est. MPGN/A
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive Trainrear wheel drive
DisplacementN/A
Passenger VolumeN/A
Wheelbase126.4 in.
Length207.3 in.
WidthN/A
Height59.6 in.
Curb Weight5597 lbs.

