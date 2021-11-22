The 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS is the first model from the all-electric Mercedes-EQ sub-brand. The EQS is equivalent to the gas-powered S-Class sedan, which has set the luxury standard for decades. That means you can expect exotic technology features and unparalleled ride comfort at a price level to match.
2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS Review
- Very long real-world range for an EV
- Loads of standard features and in-car tech
- Comfortable, well-appointed interior
- Not as quick or as sporty as other luxury EVs
- Rear passenger space disappointing given the car's size
- More expensive than some rivals
- All-new luxury electric sedan from Mercedes-Benz
- EPA-estimated 350 miles of range
- Debuts Mercedes' new Hyperscreen display
- Introduces the first EQS generation for 2022
The 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS is the first model from the all-electric Mercedes-EQ sub-brand. The EQS is equivalent to the gas-powered S-Class sedan, which has set the luxury standard for decades. Like the S-Class, the EQS features all of Mercedes' latest luxury features, in-car tech and advanced driver aids.
Headlining the list is the EQS' massive single glass dashboard panel that runs from door to door. Dubbed the Hyperscreen, it houses the instrument panel, central infotainment touchscreen and an optional third touchscreen for the front passenger. We're usually not fans of having all of the controls placed in the central touchscreen, but this latest iteration of Mercedes' praiseworthy MBUX infotainment system features large virtual buttons and logical menus for easy operation.
Mercedes is offering two versions of the EQS to start. There's the 450+, which has a single electric motor and rear-wheel drive, and the 580 4Matic, which has an additional motor and all-wheel drive. Range on a full charge is excellent. The EPA estimates the base EQS 450+ has 350 miles of range, and we easily exceeded that by going 422 miles on a single charge in Edmunds' real-world range test.
Mercedes has been noticeably absent from the push for electric vehicles, taking a long time to offer a fully electric vehicle to compete with the Tesla Model S, Porsche Taycan, Lucid Air, Audi e-tron GT and more. But what a debut it is. Check out our test team's Expert Rating for a full report of the EQS' performance, interior quality and more.
Performance
The braking experience in the EQS is odd. You can adjust the amount of regenerative braking (it slows the car down using the electric motor and recoups some electricity in the process) but the EQS' brake pedal moves in accordance with the amount of regen braking you select. So when you go to press on the brakes, the pedal is sometimes already halfway to the floor. Ultimate braking performance, though, is quite good. Our test car stopped from 60 mph in an admirable 111 feet. But note that the pedal travel is quite long and requires a heavy push with your foot.
The EQS 450+ won't be a sedan that'll have you seeking out curvy roads. The steering is light but accurate and has good straight-line stability. This luxury sedan is best for straight cruising on the highway.
Comfort
The climate control is almost all touchscreen-based but is easier to use than most touchscreen interfaces. There's a screen that provides real-time air quality inside and outside of the cabin, which we found very cool. Both the seat heat and ventilation functions are very effective, and the optional massaging feature is helpful to keep the blood flowing on longer drives. Disappointingly, the EQS 450+'s rear seats don't have any controls or separate settings unless you opt for the top Pinnacle trim.
2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC pricingin Ashburn, VA
Interior
Oddly, the EQS is lacking rear seat space. Rear legroom is OK, but there's not much headroom considering this is a large luxury sedan. Passengers 6 feet tall or taller will likely be bumping their heads up against the roof.
Technology
You want charging ports? Well, the EQS has a total of eight USB ports, which feels a bit like overkill in a cabin that seats five at the most. Wireless CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration is standard and a nice convenience to have when it's working. (We experienced some connection issues during our testing.)
Mercedes-Benz's advanced driving aids work great and are among the best in the business. We wouldn't call their operation faultless, but overall the adaptive cruise, lane keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring and 360-degree cameras maks driving considerably easier and safer.
Storage
Got small kids to drive around? There's a good amount of space for installing child safety seats in back. However, the angled bottom rear seat cushion can make it a little tricky to securely strap a seat down. The lower Isofix anchors and the rear top tethers are pretty easy to access.
Range and Efficiency
That range estimate is great by itself, and we found the EQS can go even farther. We drove the EQS 450+ 422 miles on a single max battery charge in our real-world range test. It was also more efficient than the EPA's estimate, using only 29.5 kWh/100 miles. For comparison, a 2022 Audi e-tron GT we tested went only 273 miles on a full charge and used 41 kWh/100 miles.
Value
That aside, the EQS is an attractive option given its interior. It's technically a size class up compared to its current closest competition from Porsche and Tesla, but prices are fairly comparable. You also get a lot of standard features.
Mercedes' warranties are average for the class, and the EQS also has a battery warranty for 10 years/155,000 miles (ensuring it maintains at least 70% of its battery capacity). Mercedes also offers two years/20,000 miles of free maintenance, though there isn't much to maintain on an EV.
Wildcard
Which EQS does Edmunds recommend?
Mercedes-Benz EQS models
The 2022 EQS is Mercedes' new all-electric large luxury sedan. It comes in two main versions: 450+ and 580 4Matic. The 450+ launches first and the 580 4Matic follows later in the model year.
The 450+ comes with a single electric motor powering the rear wheels. It produces 329 horsepower and 419 lb-ft of torque. The 580 4Matic has dual motors and all-wheel drive that combine to produce 516 hp and 631 lb-ft. Both models use a 108-kWh battery pack.
The EPA estimates that the 450+ can drive about 350 miles on a fully charged battery, which is impressive for an EV. Even better, we exceeded that estimate in our real-world range testing, driving a total of 422 miles. The EPA had not provided an estimate for the 580 4Matic at the time of this review's publication.
Mercedes offers three trim levels for the EQS: Premium, Exclusive and Pinnacle.
Premium
Highlight features for this base trim include:
- Adaptive air suspension (adjusts the EQS' ride height)
- LED headlights
- Heated and ventilated front seats
- Panoramic glass roof
- Dual-zone automatic climate control
- 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster
- 12.8-inch OLED touchscreen infotainment display
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration (with wireless connectivity)
- Integrated navigation system
- Burmester audio system
- Power liftgate
It also has plenty of advanced driver aids, including:
- Forward collision mitigation (warns you of an impending collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios)
- Adaptive cruise control (maintains a driver-set distance between the Mercedes and the car in front)
- Surround-view camera system (gives you a top-down view of the EQS and its surroundings for tight parking situations)
- Lane keeping assist (steers the EQS back into its lane if it begins to drift over the lane marker)
- Blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert (warns you if a vehicle is in your blind spot during a lane change or while in reverse)
- Automated parking system (steers into a parking spot with little or no driver intervention)
- Evasive steering assist (enhances the forward collision mitigation system with steering-based collision avoidance)
Exclusive
The Exclusive includes all of the Premium's features, adding:
- Massaging front seats with more adjustments and memory settings
- Four-zone automatic climate control
- Air filtration and fragrance system
- Head-up display
- Wireless smartphone charging pad
Pinnacle
The top-level trim includes all of the Exclusive's features plus:
- Heated, ventilated and power-adjustable rear seats with memory settings
- Rear smartphone charging pad
Note that at the time of this review's publication (late 2021), the dash-spanning Hyperscreen is not available for the EQS even as an option. Reports suggest the global chip shortage is to blame.
2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS videos
Best Electric Cars Right Now | Ranking the Tesla Model Y, Porsche Taycan, Rivian R1T — More
2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC Features & Specs
- Total MSRP
- $120,160
- EPA Battery & Range
- EPA KWh/100 mi.This value tells you how much energy in kilowatt-hours a vehicle would use to travel 100 miles. Unlike mpg, however, where a larger number is better (for example, a vehicle that gets 30 mpg is better than one that gets 20 mpg), a smaller number is better in kWh/100 miles because you are using less battery energy per mile.: 36
- Time To Charge Battery (At 240V)This can be tough to pin down, but we assume for simplicity that the 240V power source will enable the vehicle's onboard charger to operate at full capacity, and that the battery is fully depleted and will be recharged to 100%. Given those assumptions, the value provided is simply the battery's capacity divided by the onboard charger's power rating. For example, a battery rated at 100 kWh will need 12.5 hours to recharge fully using an 8.0-kW charger.: 12.5 hr.
- EPA Electricity RangeThis value is the estimated number of miles that a vehicle can travel in combined city and highway driving (using a mix of 55% highway and 45% city driving) before needing to be recharged, according to the EPA's testing methodology.: 340 mi.
- EPA Combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe: 95 MPGe
- Seating
- 5 seats
- Drivetrain
- Type: all wheel drive
- Transmission: 1-speed direct drive
- Basic Warranty
- 4 yr./ 50000 mi.
- Dimensions
- Length: 207.3 in. / Height: 59.6 in.
- Overall Width with Mirrors: 83.7 in.
- Overall Width without Mirrors: 75.8 in.
- Curb Weight: 5888 lbs.
- Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 22 cu.ft.
Safety
Our experts’ favorite EQS safety features:
- Pre-Safe Impulse Side
- If an imminent side impact is detected, the outboard side bolsters inflate in a fraction of a second to protect the occupant's body.
- Evasive Steering Assist
- Warns if an obstacle is in the path of the vehicle and automatically steers around it if there is adequate space.
- Active Blind Spot Assist
- Warns if a vehicle is in your blind spot and will attempt to prevent you from steering into that lane.
Mercedes-Benz EQS vs. the competition
2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS
2021 Porsche Taycan
Mercedes-Benz EQS vs. Porsche Taycan
The Porsche Taycan is one of the best cars on the road today, electric or not. Though it's not as spacious as the EQS, it's still comfortable and well appointed. It's also way more fun to drive. While the Taycan performed well in our real-world range test, it can't touch the range we saw in the EQS 450+.
Mercedes-Benz EQS vs. Tesla Model S
The Tesla Model S is the car that made EVs sexy. Since its debut way back in 2012, the Model S has stood out with its sleek styling, mind-blowing acceleration and impressive practicality. Access to Tesla's vast Supercharger network is a boon too. That said, Tesla's build quality is still short of what you'll find in the Mercedes.
Mercedes-Benz EQS vs. Audi E-Tron GT
The Audi e-tron GT is based on the Porsche Taycan, though the design, tech and feel are distinctly Audi. It looks great and is more enjoyable to drive than the EQS. Go with the EQS and you'll get more available driver aids, longer range and greater overall comfort.
2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS First Impressions
When the EQS goes on sale this fall, it will be offered in two trim levels. The EQS 450+ is the standard rear-wheel-drive model, with its single electric motor producing 329 horsepower and 419 lb-ft of torque. If you need the extra traction — or, let's face it, you want a seriously quick EV — the EQS 580 4Matic adds a front motor to provide all-wheel drive. Output increases to a robust 516 hp and 631 lb-ft. Both models utilize a 107.8-kWh battery pack located beneath the floor.
The AMG EQS comes standard with all-wheel drive. While it utilizes the same basic battery pack (its internal wiring is unique to the AMG), it uses different motors and produces 649 hp and 700 lb-ft. Opting for the AMG Dynamic Plus package allows for a power boost function unlocking up to 751 hp and 752 lb-ft. This should be plenty of power to give a Porsche Taycan or a Tesla Model S a run for their crypto.
According to the European WLTP standards, the EQS 450+ is estimated to return up to 484 miles on a full charge. The EQS 580 4Matic is expected to return between 410 and 420 miles, depending on tires and wheels. Official range estimates have not yet been released for the AMG EQS. WLTP figures are usually more optimistic than EPA range estimates, so expect these numbers to fall when the EQS arrives stateside. Even so, the EQS' range should remain impressively high enough to challenge the Model S and handily beat the Taycan.
The EQS is capable of DC fast charging, and Mercedes says you can charge from 10% capacity to 80% in 31 minutes. On the more common Level 2 units — like the wall charger you'd install at home — you can expect it to take just over 11 hours to fill from 10% to full.
The short answer? Like a really quiet Mercedes-Benz S-Class, which is already nearly silent.
In our time with the EQS 450+, we were duly impressed by every aspect of its on-road manners. Mercedes-Benz estimates it will accelerate to 60 mph in 5. 9 seconds and we're inclined to believe it. As in most EVs, acceleration is instant, and thanks to the standard Airmatic suspension — which replaces conventional springs with air chambers — the EQS' rear end doesn't squat or send the nose skyward when you plant your right foot to the floor. The sedan launches with a level attitude, eerie silence and an authoritative shove.
With increased power and traction, the EQS 580 4Matic is estimated to reach 60 mph in only 4.1 seconds. Those acceleration figures are slower than either the Tesla Model S or Porsche Taycan, but the EQS is in no way slow. If maximum performance is a necessity, the AMG EQS can zip from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.4 seconds, Mercedes says. That's similar to the Porsche Taycan 4S (3.6 seconds in our testing) but slower than the Tesla Model S Plaid (2.3 seconds).
With a curb weight of 5,597 pounds, the EQS 450+ is a heavy sedan, but on some very challenging switchbacks in the Swiss Alps, it sliced through hairpin turns like a much smaller and lighter vehicle. Placing the batteries under the floor certainly helps since it lowers the center of gravity to reduce body roll. Standard all-wheel steering also contributes. At lower speeds, the rear wheels can turn up to 10 degrees in the opposite direction as the front wheels, allowing the EQS to make a U-turn in a surprisingly small space. At higher speeds, the rear wheels turn in concert with the fronts, making for more graceful lane changes.
The brake pedal is rather soft, which is appropriate for a big luxury sedan, yet it manages to instill confidence. Drivers can adjust the intensity of brake regeneration (the amount of deceleration that results from lifting off the accelerator) by tapping on the steering wheel paddles. Many EV drivers enjoy maximum regeneration for so-called one-pedal driving, which can bring the vehicle to a stop without ever touching the brakes. You can easily switch to max regen by holding the + paddle on the steering wheel for a few seconds.
The short answer? Like a really comfortable Mercedes-Benz S-Class, which is already incredibly comfortable.
The EQS' front seats are similar, if not identical, to those in the standard S-Class. That means you'd have a tough time finding thrones that are more comfortable. The cushioning is decadently plush without being too soft, and there's plenty of support and adjustments to ensure you find your optimal setting. After several non-stop hours behind the wheel, we felt no fatigue whatsoever. Yes, they're that good, and get even better with built-in massage, heating and cooling functions.
Helping matters is a buttery smooth ride quality. In most cases, bumps in the road are heard rather than felt, and even then, produce just a muffled thud. Over smooth pavement, you get the oddly pleasurable sensation of gliding over the road, yet the EQS never feels floaty or disconnected. It may very well be the most comfortable ride quality we've ever experienced.
Likewise, the cabin remains nearly silent. Wind noise is barely perceptible thanks to the EQS' improbably low drag coefficient of 0.2 (the lowest figure for any production vehicle, ever). Road noise is also silenced. Even in the midst of a torrential downpour outside, it felt like we were driving a leather-lined bank vault.
The short answer? Like a really futuristic Mercedes-Benz S-Class, which is already cool and modern.
The EQS interior is dominated by a massive single glass dash panel that runs from door to door. Dubbed the Hyperscreen, it houses the instrument panel, central infotainment touchscreen and an optional third touchscreen for the front passenger. The Hyperscreen is simply gorgeous, though it can cause some very minor distractions from the shifting reflections. After a short time, it's easy to ignore them.
Up front, passengers are treated to an abundance of space, which is further exaggerated by the massive panoramic sunroof and large windows. Unfortunately, outward visibility is limited by considerably wide roof pillars. At an intersection, the front driver's side pillar was thick enough to hide two pedestrians in the crosswalk. The rear view is narrowed down to a small oval.
Despite the graceful roofline, rear seat headroom doesn't suffer. A 6-foot-tall passenger should fit with room to spare, but the sensation of space is reduced by those roof pillars. An Executive Seat option adds more adjustments, heating, cooling and massage functions. A four-seat option with a huge center console will not be offered, but we wouldn't be surprised to see that in a future Maybach variant.
The short answer? Like a cutting-edge Mercedes-Benz S-Class, which is already high-tech.
We're usually not fans of having all of the controls placed in the central touchscreen, as this tends to complicate even the simplest of commands, but that's not the case with the EQS. This latest iteration of Mercedes' praiseworthy MBUX infotainment system features large virtual buttons and logical menus for easy operation. We're also no fans of capacitive touch buttons, but Mercedes managed to eliminate unintended inputs by requiring the same type of fingertip pressure as needed for a traditional button. Also included is a fingerprint scanner that can store and restore a driver's preferred seating, climate and infotainment settings.
As expected, the EQS comes with all of the typical safety features and driver assistants found in any apex luxury sedan, but we received a sneak peek at what's coming down the pike. The Mercedes Drive Pilot is a Level 3 automated driving system that can relieve the driver of almost all duties. In a demonstration at the new Mercedes test facility in Immendingen, Germany, the EQS Drive Pilot allowed the driver to have his hands off the wheel and feet off the pedals at speeds up to 37 mph. The driver does still need to remain somewhat alert, though, with eyes on the road or at least on the instruments or infotainment screen.
The system is likely to be introduced on German roads this year, and Mercedes hopes to bring it to the U.S. in a year or two. Like Cadillac's Super Cruise system, it will only be available for use on specific roads, with more added as time goes by. Also available with Drive Pilot will be an advanced automated parking system that can navigate up complicated driveways and between obstructions.
Unlike the S-Class, the EQS has a large hatch instead of a traditional trunk. Cargo space is a generous 22 cubic feet, which is smaller than the Tesla Model S and larger than the Porsche Taycan. Sadly, there is no frunk (front trunk), but the main cargo area should easily suffice.
As far as interior storage goes, the EQS has plenty of places for your personal items. A large bin under the central infotainment screen hides two cupholders, a wireless charging pad and additional pockets. There's also a bin under the armrest, and large door pockets should easily handle any overflow.
The short answer? Like an S-Class but better.
Mercedes has been noticeably absent from the push for electric vehicles, but this 2022 EQS and its high-performance variant, the 2022 AMG EQS, prove that the wait was worth it. With impressive performance, long-distance range, unassailable interior quality and cosseting comfort, there are few cars that can match this level of excellence, electric or otherwise.
Most of Mercedes-Benz's technology innovations debut in its flagship vehicle, the S-Class sedan. The 2021 S-Class is fully redesigned from the ground up and comes in a variety of powertrains. One surprising absence from the options list is an electric variant, which would help further differentiate the S-Class from its similarly illustrious competitors. That might be because Merc is saving a battery pack for an all-electric vehicle, dubbed the 2022 Mercedes EQS.
Shown here are exterior images of the EQS prototype, which reveal a sedan that looks a bit shorter than the redesigned S-Class. There's a good reason, however. Based on Mercedes' dedicated EV platform, the EQS will likely place the batteries under the passenger compartment, nullifying the need for a long hood. Indeed, the wheel arch ends where the windshield begins, giving it the appearance of a smaller sedan. The sleek roofline recalls the CLA and CLS coupe-like sedans, so there might not be as much headroom in the rear as in a typical S-Class.
The interior shots, however, are pure production EQS. Commanding the entire dash is a new optional display that Mercedes calls the Hyperscreen. It consists of a single curved panel that spans the full width of the vehicle and measures more than 56 inches. It incorporates a digital instrument cluster, plus OLED touchscreens in the center stack and in front of the passenger.
The Hyperscreen is loaded with the newest version of the MBUX infotainment system, which can now learn and adapt to the driver's preferences. For instance, the system can learn the circumstances under which the driver activates a particular feature and then immediately recommend activation when the driver steps into the cabin. The GPS system can also log where the air suspension is used to lift the vehicle (say, over a hump or steeply angled driveway), then ask the driver if he or she wants to raise the vehicle when returning to the same spot.
A number of new features and technologies ensure that you're getting the full Mercedes experience, albeit with uniquely EV-centric enhancements. Two different calming acceleration audio profiles (Silver Waves and Vivid Flux) are available to mask the typical electric motor whirring noise. The audio is pumped out the standard Burmester sound system. You can also download the Roaring Pulse profile, which approximates a high-output gasoline engine. There are unique Energizing Comfort programs specifically engineered if you'd like to take a snooze while recharging the vehicle. Select any one of these three nature programs, and the driver's seat will recline and lull you to sleep with the sounds of a peaceful forest or gentle waves. On a more practical everyday note, you can also specify an air filtration system that uses a HEPA filter to clean the air entering the cabin — not exactly a trifling concern these days.
The new S-Class starts around six figures, and we expect the EQS to cost slightly more. Battery and motor output are unknown at this moment, but Mercedes isn't used to playing second fiddle. Expect performance equal to or exceeding that of its prime competitors, which include the Tesla Model S, the Porsche Taycan and the Lucid Air.
