Mercedes-Benz EQS 450+ Is the Longest-Range Electric SUV We've Ever Tested

The EQS beat its EPA-estimated range by 68 miles

  • We ran a 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQS 450+ SUV through the Edmunds EV Range Test.
  • We observed 407 miles of real-world driving range.
  • The EQS is the longest-range electric SUV we've tested to date.

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQS 450+ SUV has more electric driving range than any other new SUV we've tested. On the Edmunds EV Range Test, we saw 407 miles in the EQS 450+, which is a 20.1% improvement over its 339-mile EPA range estimate.

This now puts the EQS 450+ SUV in fourth place on our EV Range Test leaderboard, right behind its sedan counterpart. The next-longest-range SUV we've tested is the BMW iX xDrive50 (377 miles).

Even better: Our overall efficiency beat the EPA's numbers, too. The EQS 450+ is expected to use 39 kWh per 100 miles, but we saw 32.7 kWh per 100 miles in our testing.

A bigger battery for 2024

The EQS SUV got a slightly larger battery this year, with a maximum capacity of 118 kWh, compared to a 2023 model's 108.4-kWh pack. When we put a 2023 EQS 450+ SUV through the Edmunds EV Range Test previously, it traveled 360 miles — an 18.1% improvement over the EPA's 305-mile estimate.

Given the 2023 EQS SUV's excellent performance, the impressive 2024 model-year numbers aren't exactly a surprise.

How we range test

Edmunds uses specific road routes around the greater Los Angeles area that aim for a mix of 60% city and 40% highway driving. (We assume most EV owners will spend more time in stop-and-go traffic than they will on the open highway.) We run each vehicle in its most efficient drive mode as long as it doesn't compromise safety or comfort; some systems deactivate the climate control, and we won't do this. We also test with the vehicle's windows up, with the climate control set to auto at 72 degrees. We maximize regenerative braking during stops and follow the posted speed limits, keeping within 5 mph when possible.

Edmunds says

More range is always a good thing. It's good to see the 2024 EQS SUV's larger battery paying off.

