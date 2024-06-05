The 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQS 450+ SUV has more electric driving range than any other new SUV we've tested. On the Edmunds EV Range Test, we saw 407 miles in the EQS 450+, which is a 20.1% improvement over its 339-mile EPA range estimate.

This now puts the EQS 450+ SUV in fourth place on our EV Range Test leaderboard, right behind its sedan counterpart. The next-longest-range SUV we've tested is the BMW iX xDrive50 (377 miles).

Even better: Our overall efficiency beat the EPA's numbers, too. The EQS 450+ is expected to use 39 kWh per 100 miles, but we saw 32.7 kWh per 100 miles in our testing.

A bigger battery for 2024

The EQS SUV got a slightly larger battery this year, with a maximum capacity of 118 kWh, compared to a 2023 model's 108.4-kWh pack. When we put a 2023 EQS 450+ SUV through the Edmunds EV Range Test previously, it traveled 360 miles — an 18.1% improvement over the EPA's 305-mile estimate.

Given the 2023 EQS SUV's excellent performance, the impressive 2024 model-year numbers aren't exactly a surprise.