The 2023 Ford Lighting Pro Is Way More Expensive Than It Used to Be

This hike brings the price of the Lightning Pro up from $48,769, to $53,769. The new price is a staggering $12,000 more than it was at launch for the 2022 model year. Only Lightning Pro models, that's the entry-level version that has an EPA-estimated range of 230 miles, are affected by the pricing increase. It's also worth noting that reservations for the Lightning Pro made before the price hike will not be affected, so if you were lucky enough to have made a reservation earlier this week, you saved yourself $5,000.

Other Lightning models haven't had their prices raised for 2023. The XLT model, one step up from the Pro, is still $61,769. All Lightning models also include a Ford made at-home charger, a $500 option that Ford's Lightning configurator doesn't allow you to deselect. Lariat models still start at $76,769, while top-spec Platinum models (which include the extended-range battery that is an option on all other trims) still carry a base MSRP of $98,219.