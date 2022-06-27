2024 Polestar 5 Taking Shape as a Svelte and Sexy Swede Among Luxury Performance EV Sedans

What is the Polestar 5?

The Polestar 5 is the production version of the automaker's "manifesto car," the Precept concept vehicle first shown in 2020. A four-door midsize electric vehicle taking the form of a sleek, aerodynamic sedan, the Polestar 5 arrives in 2024 and sets the company in a new direction with regard to design and engineering, further distancing Polestar from its parent company, Volvo.

Though conceived as a grand-touring luxury car, the Polestar 5 promises sports car levels of performance. Dual high-output electric motors power the front and rear wheels, with Polestar targeting a combined output of 884 horsepower and 664 lb-ft of torque. These figures surpass models such as the Audi RS e-tron GT (637 hp, 612 lb-ft) and standard Tesla Model S (670 hp) but are in the same neighborhood as the Porsche Taycan Turbo S (750 hp, 774 lb-ft).

Built using a new bonded aluminum chassis and an 800-volt electrical architecture, the 5 will be the first Polestar model that doesn't share a platform with a Volvo. Polestar expects the 5's rigid, lightweight foundation to deliver what it says will be class-leading driving dynamics, vehicle efficiency, driving range and safety. Not only that, but Polestar expects to accelerate the development of future models using the new vehicle architecture.

Polestar is striving to deliver a production 5 that adheres as closely to the Precept concept as possible. The concept car's wide rear-hinged doors are gone, replaced by conventional rear doors. Aerodynamic fine-tuning to maximize efficiency and range has also eliminated some of the more intricate details found on Precept. However, the camouflaged Polestar 5 you see here appears to be a remarkably faithful derivation of the original design.

The Polestar 5 interior remains a mystery, although we do know it will feature sustainable materials. It's a safe bet to expect a minimalistic approach to the cabin, with a small digital instrumentation display mounted in front of the driver paired with a large center screen mounted in portrait orientation.

According to Polestar, the new 5 arrives in 2024, following the upcoming Polestar 3 and Polestar 4 SUVs in the company's new-vehicle product plans.