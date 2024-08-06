Cheaper EVs Are Almost Here, For Real This Time

For one, though electric vehicle sales are fairly strong, growth is starting to decline. We've seen drastic price cuts over the last couple of years as manufacturers struggle to match the curves of healthy supply and stagnant or suppressed demand. Even with tax credits and other incentives, EV prices remain too high for many people. Our survey shows 47% of prospective buyers want to buy an EV under the $40,000 mark. A separate examination of MSRPs of both internal combustion engine (or ICE) vehicles and electric vehicles shows that the only EV types with MSRPs that fall below or near the $40,000 point are subcompact SUVs and compact cars. (The only subcompact car listed — the Mini Electric Hardtop — has been discontinued since that article's publication.)

In contrast, the article shows buyers can secure a well-equipped compact SUV or midsize car for well under the $40,000 threshold. If the cost of producing EVs and ICE vehicles can achieve parity in the next few years (as Goldman analysts believe), and the savings are passed along to consumers, those EV buyers will be able to get a lot of bang for their buck in a few years' time.

Another reason savings might be passed onto the customer? Those tax credits and incentives we mentioned. Remember, federal tax credits for EVs and plug-in hybrids range from $3,750 to $7,500, and depend on where the battery is built and where its components are sourced. While popular with EV buyers, the federal tax credit could cost up to $2 billion this year, and there's an immense amount of political pressure from Republican lawmakers to do away with them. In an election year, a swing in political control could put those incentives in jeopardy. A fall in EV production costs without a requisite reduction in a new vehicle's MSRP would further increase calls to drop the federal incentives — using taxpayer money to subsidize corporate profits is a hard sell to the public, no matter which side of the aisle you fall on.