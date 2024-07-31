The next Audi A6 will be electric. Officially called A6 E-tron Sportback, the 2026 model will arrive in the United States in the middle of next year, built on the same architecture that underpins the new Q6 E-tron SUV. What'll happen to the gas-powered A6 sedan we currently know and love? That'll become the A7.

Sportback style

Like the recently revealed A5 (which replaces the A4), the A6 E-tron will only be a Sportback rather than a traditional sedan. This is a good thing; having a power liftback will make the A6 far more functional than a car with a standard trunk opening. Of course, a proper wagon would be even more appealing, and our friends across the pond will be treated to a proper A6 E-tron Avant. But we digress.