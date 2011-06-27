2021 Audi e-tron
|MSRP
|$66,995
|Edmunds suggests you pay
|$66,995
|Dealer Price
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Audi e-tron.
Features & Specs
|Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD
electric DD
|MSRP
|$79,100
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Horsepower
|N/A
|Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD
electric DD
|MSRP
|$74,800
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Horsepower
|N/A
|Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD
electric DD
|MSRP
|$65,900
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Horsepower
|N/A
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|5 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|9.2%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
FAQ
Is the Audi e-tron a good car?
What's new in the 2021 Audi e-tron?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Audi e-tron:
- Maximum range increases from 204 to 222 miles on a full charge
- New entry-level Premium trim
- Premium Plus and Prestige trims now feature charging ports on either side of the vehicle
- Part of the first e-tron generation introduced for 2019
Is the Audi e-tron reliable?
Is the 2021 Audi e-tron a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2021 Audi e-tron?
The least-expensive 2021 Audi e-tron is the 2021 Audi e-tron Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $65,900.
Other versions include:
- Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD) which starts at $79,100
- Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD) which starts at $74,800
- Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD) which starts at $65,900
What are the different models of Audi e-tron?
More about the 2021 Audi e-tron
2021 Audi e-tron Overview
The 2021 Audi e-tron is offered in the following submodels: e-tron SUV. Available styles include Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD), Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD), and Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD).
What do people think of the 2021 Audi e-tron?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Audi e-tron and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 e-tron.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Audi e-tron and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 e-tron featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2021 Audi e-tron?
2021 Audi e-tron Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD)Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2021 Audi e-tron Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2021 Audi e-tron Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD)Available Inventory:
We are showing 4 2021 Audi e-tron Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2021 Audi e-tron Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD)Available Inventory:
We are showing 8 2021 Audi e-tron Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2021 Audi e-trons are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 Audi e-tron for sale near. There are currently 28 new 2021 e-trons listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $67,590 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Audi e-tron. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $4,484 on a used or CPO 2021 e-tron available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2021 Audi e-trons you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Audi e-tron for sale - 3 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $24,484.
Find a new Audi for sale - 10 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $15,785.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2021 Audi e-tron?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Audi lease specials
