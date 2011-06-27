  1. Home
2021 Audi e-tron

MSRP from $65,900 - $79,100
2021 Audi e-tron Prestige quattro 4dr SUV Exterior. European Model Shown.
MSRP$66,995
Edmunds suggests you pay$66,995
2021 Audi e-tron pricing

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Audi e-tron.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
    Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD
    electric DD
    MSRP$79,100
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission1-speed direct drive
    HorsepowerN/A
    Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
    Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD
    electric DD
    MSRP$74,800
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission1-speed direct drive
    HorsepowerN/A
    Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
    Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD
    electric DD
    MSRP$65,900
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission1-speed direct drive
    HorsepowerN/A
    See all 2021 Audi e-tron features & specs

    Safety

    NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

    The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

    Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
    Side Crash RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Side Barrier RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
    Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
    RolloverRating
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover9.2%
    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact Test
    Good
    Roof Strength Test
    Good
    Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
    FAQ

    Is the Audi e-tron a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 e-tron both on the road and at the track. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the e-tron has 28.5 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Audi e-tron. Learn more

    What's new in the 2021 Audi e-tron?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Audi e-tron:

    • Maximum range increases from 204 to 222 miles on a full charge
    • New entry-level Premium trim
    • Premium Plus and Prestige trims now feature charging ports on either side of the vehicle
    • Part of the first e-tron generation introduced for 2019
    Learn more

    Is the Audi e-tron reliable?

    To determine whether the Audi e-tron is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the e-tron. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the e-tron's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2021 Audi e-tron a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Audi e-tron is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 e-tron is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2021 Audi e-tron?

    The least-expensive 2021 Audi e-tron is the 2021 Audi e-tron Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $65,900.

    Other versions include:

    • Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD) which starts at $79,100
    • Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD) which starts at $74,800
    • Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD) which starts at $65,900
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Audi e-tron?

    If you're interested in the Audi e-tron, the next question is, which e-tron model is right for you? e-tron variants include Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD), Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD), and Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD). For a full list of e-tron models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2021 Audi e-tron

    2021 Audi e-tron Overview

    The 2021 Audi e-tron is offered in the following submodels: e-tron SUV. Available styles include Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD), Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD), and Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD).

    What do people think of the 2021 Audi e-tron?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Audi e-tron and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 e-tron.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Audi e-tron and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 e-tron featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2021 Audi e-tron?

    2021 Audi e-tron Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD)

    2021 Audi e-tron Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD)

    2021 Audi e-tron Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD)

    Popular new car reviews and ratings