Acura Teases EV Concept SUV Debuting at Monterey

The first Acura EV produced in-house

Acura EV concept teaser image
  • Acura is prepping an EV concept SUV for Monterey Car Week.
  • Will be the first EV produced by Acura in-house, following the Acura ZDX that General Motors is building.

The new Acura ZDX might be Acura's first EV, but it has less of the luxury automaker's DNA and more of General Motors'. That's because the ZDX and related Honda Prologue are built on GM's all-electric Ultium platform, which underpins vehicles like the Chevy Blazer EV and Cadillac Lyriq. But now that the Honda/GM collaboration will no longer include any future electric vehicles, Honda and Acura are debuting their own EVs produced in-house. The first of these was previewed today with an unnamed Acura EV concept, which will debut in full next week during Monterey Car Week.

The teaser is light on details; Acura describes the concept as "a segment-defying sport-utility vehicle" and notes it will be built at one of Honda's manufacturing facilities in Ohio. While Acura might tout the genre-bending nature of the concept, the company's conservative nature leads us to believe it will be positioned in a conventional segment. With the ZDX covering the two-row midsize market, we'll place our bets on either a compact crossover or a three-row midsize.

Edmunds says

Keep your eye on this space, as the Acura EV concept will be revealed in full next week.

