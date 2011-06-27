  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac XTS
  4. Used 2014 Cadillac XTS
  5. Appraisal value

2014 Cadillac XTS Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2014 Cadillac XTS Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,808$20,639$23,171
Clean$16,781$19,452$21,836
Average$14,726$17,078$19,166
Rough$12,671$14,705$16,496
Sell my 2014 Cadillac XTS with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac XTS near you
Estimated values
2014 Cadillac XTS Vsport Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,626$22,680$25,412
Clean$18,494$21,376$23,948
Average$16,230$18,768$21,020
Rough$13,965$16,159$18,092
Sell my 2014 Cadillac XTS with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac XTS near you
Estimated values
2014 Cadillac XTS Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,369$16,610$19,501
Clean$12,598$15,654$18,377
Average$11,056$13,744$16,130
Rough$9,513$11,834$13,883
Sell my 2014 Cadillac XTS with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac XTS near you
Estimated values
2014 Cadillac XTS Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,142$19,039$21,629
Clean$15,211$17,945$20,382
Average$13,349$15,755$17,890
Rough$11,486$13,565$15,398
Sell my 2014 Cadillac XTS with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac XTS near you
Estimated values
2014 Cadillac XTS Vsport Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,993$20,045$22,773
Clean$16,012$18,893$21,461
Average$14,052$16,587$18,837
Rough$12,091$14,282$16,213
Sell my 2014 Cadillac XTS with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac XTS near you
Estimated values
2014 Cadillac XTS Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,445$15,945$18,179
Clean$12,669$15,028$17,131
Average$11,118$13,194$15,036
Rough$9,567$11,360$12,942
Sell my 2014 Cadillac XTS with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac XTS near you
Estimated values
2014 Cadillac XTS Platinum 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,392$20,248$22,802
Clean$16,389$19,084$21,489
Average$14,382$16,755$18,861
Rough$12,376$14,426$16,234
Sell my 2014 Cadillac XTS with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac XTS near you
Estimated values
2014 Cadillac XTS 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,421$14,998$17,298
Clean$11,704$14,136$16,302
Average$10,271$12,411$14,308
Rough$8,838$10,686$12,315
Sell my 2014 Cadillac XTS with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac XTS near you
Estimated values
2014 Cadillac XTS Premium 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,348$17,826$20,928
Clean$13,521$16,801$19,722
Average$11,865$14,751$17,311
Rough$10,210$12,700$14,899
Sell my 2014 Cadillac XTS with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac XTS near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2014 Cadillac XTS on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Cadillac XTS with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,704 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,136 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Cadillac XTS is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Cadillac XTS with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,704 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,136 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2014 Cadillac XTS, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2014 Cadillac XTS with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,704 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,136 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2014 Cadillac XTS. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2014 Cadillac XTS and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2014 Cadillac XTS ranges from $8,838 to $17,298, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2014 Cadillac XTS is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.