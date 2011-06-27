Estimated values
2014 Cadillac XTS Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,808
|$20,639
|$23,171
|Clean
|$16,781
|$19,452
|$21,836
|Average
|$14,726
|$17,078
|$19,166
|Rough
|$12,671
|$14,705
|$16,496
Estimated values
2014 Cadillac XTS Vsport Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,626
|$22,680
|$25,412
|Clean
|$18,494
|$21,376
|$23,948
|Average
|$16,230
|$18,768
|$21,020
|Rough
|$13,965
|$16,159
|$18,092
Estimated values
2014 Cadillac XTS Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,369
|$16,610
|$19,501
|Clean
|$12,598
|$15,654
|$18,377
|Average
|$11,056
|$13,744
|$16,130
|Rough
|$9,513
|$11,834
|$13,883
Estimated values
2014 Cadillac XTS Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,142
|$19,039
|$21,629
|Clean
|$15,211
|$17,945
|$20,382
|Average
|$13,349
|$15,755
|$17,890
|Rough
|$11,486
|$13,565
|$15,398
Estimated values
2014 Cadillac XTS Vsport Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,993
|$20,045
|$22,773
|Clean
|$16,012
|$18,893
|$21,461
|Average
|$14,052
|$16,587
|$18,837
|Rough
|$12,091
|$14,282
|$16,213
Estimated values
2014 Cadillac XTS Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,445
|$15,945
|$18,179
|Clean
|$12,669
|$15,028
|$17,131
|Average
|$11,118
|$13,194
|$15,036
|Rough
|$9,567
|$11,360
|$12,942
Estimated values
2014 Cadillac XTS Platinum 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,392
|$20,248
|$22,802
|Clean
|$16,389
|$19,084
|$21,489
|Average
|$14,382
|$16,755
|$18,861
|Rough
|$12,376
|$14,426
|$16,234
Estimated values
2014 Cadillac XTS 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,421
|$14,998
|$17,298
|Clean
|$11,704
|$14,136
|$16,302
|Average
|$10,271
|$12,411
|$14,308
|Rough
|$8,838
|$10,686
|$12,315
Estimated values
2014 Cadillac XTS Premium 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,348
|$17,826
|$20,928
|Clean
|$13,521
|$16,801
|$19,722
|Average
|$11,865
|$14,751
|$17,311
|Rough
|$10,210
|$12,700
|$14,899