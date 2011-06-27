Used 2014 Cadillac XTS Consumer Reviews

Think twice on this car..think again and don't buy Jerry , 12/16/2016 Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 40 of 43 people found this review helpful I own a 2014 XTS, but it's the same basic car. I started with a 2013 XTS but it was so riddled with problems that Cadillac bought it back under Lemon Law and put me in a 2014 XTS. I haven't had the problems with the 2014 that I had with the 13, but it has it's own problems that can't be corrected like a radio that won't stay off when you turn it off. Well about two times a year it will stay off, but it goes back to the "stay on" mode, and Cadillac says that's "normal" and there's nothing wrong. Well then, why does it stay off every now and then. Which version should be believed? Next would be the ride...in a word horrible! This car rides like an old pickup truck from the 50's. You feel EVERY bump and dip in the road, so much for the "Magnetic Ride Control" that's supposed to read the road a thousand times a second to avoid the bumps and dips...it doesn't! Also the tires pick up and transmit a loud noisy sound to the cabin...on even the best of roads. Last would be the resale value. My car just turned 16,000 miles and is in excellent condition, and according to Kelly Blue Book, it's worth $30,000 less than it cost in two model years. It must be a really hard sell on the used market. Potential buyers are smarter than I was, and they know what a disaster this car really is and avoid it. I wish I had. I haven't changed my feelings about this car. As the word gets out, even fewer people are buying a Cadillac XTS. Both Cadillac and their dealers are desperate trying to get rid of them without much luck. The Sales Manager at my dealership has been dogging me with never ending e mails about me trading my 14 in on a 2017 "you'll have a new 4 year bumper to bumper warranty." Yeah right...just what I want, the same exact car, with the same exact horrible ride, and all it will cost is my 14 and $31,000. Sorry, but no thanks. I do want to say the dealer is excellent, but they didn't build this horrible car. Add to that the new Cadillac CT6 which again is almost exactly like the XTS, but two inches longer, and get this...the base model is about $58,000 and it comes with a 4 cylinder engine...a Cadillac with a engine they borrowed from a Chevy Cruze...are they crazy?? By the time you upgrade to the proper V6 engine and trim package, you'll be at 70 some thousand dollars! No wonder you don't see many if ant CT6's on the road. Cadillac has lost sight of who their customers are chasing both BMW and Mercedes customers, and it hasn't worked. They just lose loyal customers like me forever. Cadillac has nothing to offer me anymore so I will go in a different direction when it's time to trade. It really is sad, but the stupid Cadillac Division Manager doesn't have a clue as to what their customers want. Haven't changed my mind on this car. With 21000 miles on the car, I have had the 3rd replacement battery. The onboard computer that controls EVERYTHING is as dependable as a $25 watch. The bumper to bumper warranty expires in January of 2018. Will see if I can buy an extended warranty just to cover this nightmare that's always causing trouble. When you buy a Cadillac, you will live with the Dealer's Service Department and 99% of your problems will be with the useless technology that was forced down your throat! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Road noise Sposen , 07/24/2018 Premium 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Road noise is excessive , especially for the Cadillac brand Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Stay away Unhappy , 01/25/2018 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 11 of 12 people found this review helpful Cadillac has always in most of our minds been about luxury and beauty. Well it may still be luxurious & beautiful to look at, but that is all it offers,,, just looks... The base model offers nothing one would expect with an original sticker price of close to $50K,,,, My last 4 dr sedan, Ford Taurus, 2010, is missed terribly !!!! No heated seats, no sunroof,, the control system (radio, heater & AC) is controlled through a "CUE" system, that is like using a I-Phone while you are driving,,, and you know what they say about using your phone while driving..... Although you can adjust these in a more traditional way,, it's not anything that is easy to do,,, finger sliding & touching is still a must to operate controls.... Only using the steering wheel controls to change radio stations is the best way to insure your safety........ If you have to pull your door shut (either side) you better have real long arms (or be un-belted) because the doors open where a person under 6ft tall will have issue reaching the handle to pull shut...... Overall,,, I am very surprised GM put out such an inferior product with the Cadillac name on it.... Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

what does caddy spend it's engineering budget on? paul d , 04/27/2017 Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 19 of 22 people found this review helpful Worst new car I've ever bought, and I've had at least 25. Where to start. Cue system impossible, I wonder how many drivers have died trying to turn on radio. Voice recognition non existant my lg cell phone never misses a beat but caddy has never caught on, I don't even try anymore. At 500 miles had to buy a new tire that ruptured, i must have ran over something no warranyy. At 14000 miles original tires wouldn't pass inspection, worn out, no warranty because they are performance tires. So had to pay for set of tires. I bought nokian and after 15000 more miles the nokian still look like new. Glove compartment door froze shut, dealer had to tear glove door off and replace. Side detection radar stuck on and kept side marker lights on even with car off and locked, had to replace system. Head light burnt out and informed they have to take front bumper off to replace headlight. If not under warranty that's 225.00 to just remove and replace bumper for a headlight, doesn't include parts. Latest is brakes squeal so loud people on sidewalk stop and look. Had to replace all the pads and rear rotors. Rotors were "delaminating". Like the tires, pads aren't part of bumper to bumper warranty, 75.00 dollars for pads. Honestly, i'm not hard on vehicles, this car just sucks. Oh, depreciation is insane, i'm losing value at the rate of 1000.00 a month. Am I down on gm, no, I have a gmc truck that's tops. So if your thinking about this caddy run like hell.... Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse