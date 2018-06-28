  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
6.9 / 10
Consumer Rating
(43)

2019 Cadillac XT4

What’s new

  • The 2019 Cadillac XT4 is an all-new vehicle
  • Part of the first Cadillac XT4 generation introduced for 2019

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy seating and cargo area for this class of SUV
  • Infotainment system is quick and sharp-looking
  • Ride is far too busy for a luxury crossover
  • Lots of engine and road noise
  • Some controls are confusing to use
  • Luxury features you'd expect to be standard are optional
2019 Cadillac XT4 pricing

2019 Cadillac XT4 pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Build & price

Which XT4 does Edmunds recommend?

Though attractively priced, the based Luxury trim is missing some features you'd expect. As such, we recommend starting out with the Premium Luxury, which comes with niceties such as leather upholstery, auto-dimming mirrors and a power liftgate. You'll still need to opt for the Technology package for a power-adjustable steering column, and the Comfort and Convenience package is worthwhile for its upgraded front seats — who doesn't like a massage on the commute?

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

6.9 / 10

The 2019 Cadillac XT4 makes for an affordable entry point into the world of compact luxury SUVs, offering a fuel-efficient engine and plenty of rear legroom. We also like its new technology interface, which is superior to older Cadillac systems by a wide margin. And unlike the bland styling found on many other crossovers, you won't mistake the XT4's distinctive design for anything but a Cadillac.

The XT4, however, misses the mark in several key areas. It's not much fun to drive due to lackluster handling and an engine that is a little underpowered by class standards. For a luxury vehicle, it's also surprisingly unrefined. The engine constantly makes a diesel-like chattering sound, and the ride quality is unnecessarily firm. Rivals are similarly priced and triumph where the XT4 falters.

Overall, the new XT4 is a mixed bag. It's worth a look if space and style are priorities for you. Otherwise, we think you might be happier checking out rival crossover SUVs such as Acura's RDX or BMW's X1 or X3.

2019 Cadillac XT4 models

The 2019 Cadillac XT4 is available in three trim levels: Luxury, Premium Luxury and Sport. Though the base Luxury boasts solid entertainment and phone integration features, it's light on some features. The Premium Luxury and the Sport come with upgrades that match their names, such as leather for the former and additional seat bolstering for the latter. Regardless of trim level, the XT4 employs a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder (237 horsepower, 258 pound-feet of torque) and a nine-speed automatic. Front-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive is optional.

The base Luxury trim level doesn't quite come with all the features you might expect, but nonetheless it's decently equipped. Feature highlights include 18-inch wheels, LED headlights, power-adjustable front seats, simulated leather upholstery, keyless entry and ignition, remote start, and dual-zone climate control. Infotainment is handled by 8-inch touchscreen, Near Field Communications for easy Bluetooth connections, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot, four USB outlets (including one Type-C), and a seven-speaker sound system with satellite radio.

Stepping up to the Premium Luxury nets you automatic wipers, auto-dimming mirrors, a power liftgate, a rear cargo shade, driver-seat memory settings, ambient interior lighting and added drive safety aids, including front and rear parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring, and a seat that vibrates to alert the driver.

The Sport is similarly equipped but dons black trim-specific details, LED turn signals, and front cornering lamps. The interior has simulated leather upholstery, a different style of steering wheel and sport front seats.

Additional options are available for the Premium Luxury and the Sport. The Comfort and Convenience package adds upgraded front seats with a massaging function, leather upholstery (for the Sport) and hands-free operation of the power liftgate. The Technology package includes a digital gauge cluster, head-up display, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering column, and wireless device charging.

For added safety, the Driver Awareness package includes low-speed frontal collision mitigation, a following distance indicator and lane keeping assist. After ordering this package, you can also opt for adaptive cruise control and both front and rear automatic braking from the Driver Assist package. The Enhanced Visibility package adds a suite of additional cameras, including one that displays in the rearview mirror, as well as an automatic parking feature.

When equipped with the optional 20-inch wheels, the Sport can also be outfitted with an adaptive suspension. Other available options include a sunroof; a built-in navigation system; a Cold Weather package, which adds a heated steering wheel and heated front and outboard rear seats; and a Trailering package, which brings additional cooling, a 2-inch receiver and a wiring connector.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Cadillac XT4 Sport (turbo 2.0L inline-4 | 9-speed automatic | AWD).

Scorecard

Overall6.9 / 10
Driving6.5
Comfort6.0
Interior7.0
Utility7.0
Technology8.0

Driving

6.5
From a performance standpoint, the XT4 comes up a bit short due to a distinct lack of steering feel and a sometimes slow-witted transmission. Cadillac's rivals do almost everything else better in every category.

Acceleration

7.5
The turbocharged engine provides sufficient power for quick passing maneuvers. However, it takes a bit of time to get going from a stop. We recorded a 0-60 mph time of 7.6 seconds, making the XT4 a bit slower than rival SUVs with base-level engines. Acceleration wanes noticeably at higher speeds, too.

Braking

7.0
A firm, predictable pedal makes it easy to scrub off a little speed or bring the Cadillac to a smooth stop. In Edmunds' panic-braking test, our XT4 stopped from 60 mph in 123 feet, which is an average result. In one instance, our test vehicle unexpectedly displayed a brake temperature warning after a bit of spirited driving.

Steering

6.0
Light steering effort can be beneficial in parking lots, but the XT4's effort is light at all speeds, even when you put the vehicle in its Sport mode. There's also a distinct lack of feel. The sensation is like driving in a video game since you don't have any idea what the front tires are up to.

Handling

6.0
Faster bends are where this XT4 feels the most capable. Here, the all-wheel-drive system can put the rear wheels to work. In other environments, the front end feels heavy and cumbersome, making the XT4 seem much bigger than it actually is.

Drivability

6.5
With a light foot, this Cadillac stays calm and is usually in the right gear. But more aggressive driving can catch the transmission out. It is either hesitant to downshift or downshifts too many gears at once. Other transmissions in rival SUVs are more refined in their shifting overall.

Comfort

6.0
With a busy and sometimes unsophisticated ride plus a surprisingly noisy engine, the XT4 does not represent Cadillac's best effort. Thankfully, the seats are comfortable for a wide variety of body types. You'll need to use the powerful audio system to drown out everything else.

Seat comfort

7.5
The leather on both front and back seats is firm and of high quality. The front seats have quite a lot of built-in lumbar support but not much support for the upper back. Our tester featured heated and ventilated front seats, along with heated rear seats.

Ride comfort

5.5
There's a lot to say about the ride. Unfortunately, not much of it is very good. Over less than perfect roads, there's a constant jitter from all four wheels. And over rougher roads, there's a never-ending stream of impacts. A luxury SUV should be smoother.

Noise & vibration

5.0
The engine makes a clicking sound (like a baseball card in bicycle spokes) and is too vocal when accelerating. That's disappointing for any car, let alone a Cadillac. At highway speeds, there is a substantial amount of road noise from the cargo area, and the panoramic sunroof buffets and booms when fully open.

Climate control

7.0
Air circulation is uniform and thorough, and rear-seat passengers get two low-mounted center vents. The control panel's comprehensive set of physical buttons is a welcome sight, though the buttons are small, similar looking and tightly packed. Cadillac also provides an on-screen climate control interface, but it's redundant and not readily accessible.

Interior

7.0
The XT4 makes a strong initial impression with its stylish and modern interior. But some controls appear either unnecessary or overthought, making them difficult to use without errors and frustration. The clumsy multimedia control knob is the most glaring example but can thankfully be ignored.

Ease of use

6.5
The controls on the dashboard, including the infotainment touchscreen, are easy to decipher and use. The steering wheel controls don't seem to follow any convention, and we found ourselves constantly pressing the wrong buttons. The multifunction control knob is unnecessary and frustrating to use — it can only scroll and won't work on certain menus.

Getting in/getting out

7.0
One of the selling points of a small SUV is the ease of getting in and out, and the XT4 is on the money. Front passengers will like the wide door openings. Getting in back is more difficult due to the narrowness of the bottom of the door opening.

Driving position

7.5
It's quite easy to get comfortable. The ergonomics are generally sound, but taller drivers might find the dash and steering wheel to be a bit low. The leather-wrapped steering wheel is thick and comfortable, and it imparts a good sense of control.

Roominess

7.5
Front passengers have ample room, and the cabin feels quite large and airy from there. Rear passengers have a solid amount of legroom, but headroom can be tight, especially if the XT4 has the optional panoramic sunroof. From a width standpoint, two adults can fit in the rear seats without issue.

Visibility

7.0
Thanks to the low dash, forward visibility is very good. The side windows narrow toward the rear, and the roof pillars are fairly wide, but the large side mirrors compensate for most of that. Rear visibility isn't great, but the many cameras make tight spaces much less stressful.

Quality

7.5
The quality of the interior materials is a welcome step forward for Cadillac. The leather covering the seats, as well as parts of the dashboard, looks and feels expensive. The panel fit and the feel of the control knobs and switches are to a high standard, too. However, there are still a few areas of low-rent plastic.

Utility

7.0
The XT4 is likely to be a buyer's primary vehicle, so the more practicality and versatility it has, the better. The Cadillac doesn't disappoint and fits right into a varied but competitive segment.

Small-item storage

7.0
From cupholders to cubbies, there's a decent amount of interior storage space for small personal items. Rear-seat passengers don't have nearly the same amount of space, but the door pockets are large enough for drink bottles.

Cargo space

7.5
The XT4's 22.5 cubic feet of cargo capacity puts it about average for the class, in between the smaller Volvo XC40 (20.7 cubes) and more spacious BMW X1 (27.1 cubes). The split-folding rear seats add to the practicality. They are well-constructed and fold nearly flat.

Child safety seat accommodation

7.0
The LATCH are concealed behind leather upholstery, and the backs of the rear seats have sturdy, well-marked anchors as well. Larger car seats might require sliding a front seat slightly forward, but loading them in the back of the XT4 shouldn't be a problem.

Towing

7.0
With the inexpensive optional tow package, the XT4 is rated to tow 3,500 pounds. That's about average for the class.

Technology

8.0
In some ways, the XT4 is right at the leading edge of the compact luxury crossover segment. Its upgraded infotainment system is quick, sharp and easy to use, and the optional Bose audio system is impressive. But its unnecessary control knob is clumsy, and the optional driver aids are expensive.

Smartphone integration

8.0
You can connect to the XT4 in a multitude of ways, and standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are chief among them. There are USB and USB-C ports for both front and rear passengers as well as a wireless charging pad under the center armrest. Bluetooth connectivity is also standard.

Driver aids

6.5
The forward collision warning and adaptive cruise systems are calibrated well (i.e., they are not overly sensitive). However, Cadillac has chosen to bundle electronic driver aids into option packages that aren't available on the base trim level.

Voice control

7.0
The XT4's voice controls support natural spoken language, which enhances their effectiveness. Elevated speeds cause some missed commands due to the higher levels of road and wind noise.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Cadillac XT4.

5 star reviews: 56%
4 star reviews: 9%
3 star reviews: 13%
2 star reviews: 7%
1 star reviews: 15%
Average user rating: 3.9 stars based on 43 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, XT4 Tech/Comfort, Fun-to-Drive, Performant SUV
PeterC,
Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

Well thought out SUV. Just traveled 250 highway miles at 70 mph and averaged 29.2 miles per gallon - incredible! My 6 cylinder, 2015 top-rated SUV never got more than 22 mpg on the highway. The advanced adaptive cruise control is truly set and forget. Will even stop the car. This feature alone significantly reduces driver fatigue. Made the 250 mile highway drive a breeze. XT4 is well laid out - smart combination of buttons and touchscreen makes it easy to operate - no fumbling for climate controls, heated seats, or switching audio tracks. Very convenient volume control knob ensures you play all your music at the perfect level. (Or you can use the up/down volume control buttons on the steering wheel if you prefer.) Advanced technology makes the XT4 a pleasure to drive. The other day a neighbor was walking his dog as I was rounding a corner. The person icon in the heads-up display turned yellow and the SUV automatically slowed. XT4 will anticipate things before you do. XT4 is an interesting SUV that combines technology and comfort for a fun-to-drive, performant SUV. Note: A few of the reviews I've read have said that the engine is noisy. I'm don't agree with those reviews. The interior is very quite and don't notice any excessive engine noise. I've driven the car over 1,100 miles and much prefer it to the Acura RDX (previously owned) and Infinity Q30 (rented on trip before getting Cadillac and is not as comfortable). Bottom line is that the XT4 performs well (strong engine, quick/smooth shifts), is very comfortable (great seat positioning/support), great layout of controls (and very responsive touch screen) and is really fun to drive.

5 out of 5 stars, May Be The Best Cadillac SUV Yet?
Deepwoods,
Premium Luxury 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

Have owned two other Cadillac's in the past 5 years and this one is clearly the best, not that the other two were not, but this one stands out. Replaced a 2016 SRX that we really liked, but like this more. It's sporty looking, has great acceleration and quiet comfortable drive. Excellent interior finishes with controls that make sense and are easy to understand and use. Vastly improved entertainment system is a pleasure to use vs. old CUE systems. Plenty of room front or back for my 6'3" frame. Add to all this the fact it runs on regular gasoline vs. any competition and this is a vehicle to take seriously over it's competition.

4 out of 5 stars, Nicely thought out and comfortable compact SUV
Bruce W.,
Premium Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

I traded a MB 300E Sport for this- which was just 'too low' for me to be comfortable in. The tech is 'on par' with the Benz- and it is quieter except for hard acceleration. Ride is firm- but not much different then the MB's Sport suspension. Handles well. It has a 'full size spare tire' - so no worry about getting stranded and the expense of replacing a 'run flat tire'. Seats are very comfortable and wide with adjustable lumbar and heat and massage- and rear leg room is 'unmatched' by anything else in this class. Like the Benz it has 'control buttons' for those who prefer them - and CUE system is much improved and faster then previous system- and uses a 'touch screen' that Benz lacked. I think Cadillac is on 'right track' with what the XT4 has to offer!

3 out of 5 stars, Great Car If Sensors Worked As Expected
Patti M,
Premium Luxury 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

I leased a Premium Luxury XT4 after driving a Lexus for the past 12 years. Unfortunately my car died on me at 300 miles with a Service Transmission message. The dealer was good about getting me a loaner car out that same night. It turned out to be the sensor and they found that many of the wires had been pinched and/or misrouted. I had been experiencing the parking sensors and the cameras coming on at random times. While they corrected the wiring which fixed the transmission issue, the parking sensors continue to come on at random times. The dealership even took out a new car and was able to duplicate the same problem. Supposedly the dealership is working with Cadillac to see if the problem can be resolved with a software update. Not only do the front parking sensors come on at random times, the pedistrian sensor also comes on randomly - like on a major freeway where I'm sure there pedistrians are not walking. My phone also continues to unsync and I have to delete everything to get it to pair again. This means I often do not have a phone that will work with my car. My gas milage has been around 22 in the city and 29 when I did a road trip. I am now at 1200 miles and while there are things I like about my car, I could not recommend it to anyone else until they manage to get all of the bugs worked out of the sensors. I have an expectation that everything should work as expected when paying this much for a new car.

Write a review

See all 43 reviews

2019 Cadillac XT4 videos

2019 Cadillac XT4 First Drive

2019 Cadillac XT4 First Drive

[MUSIC PLAYING] WILL KAUFMAN: There was a time when entry-level luxury meant a small sedan, like a BMW 3 series. With the SUV craze, these days, entry-level luxury means a small crossover, and that's where the new 2019 Cadillac XT4 comes in. Cadillac has big plans, with an onslaught of new products slated for the next few years. That makes the XT4 doubly important. Not only is it competing in a really hot segment, it has to introduce new buyers to the brand and make them excited about trading up to a higher end Cadillac when the time comes. So is the 2019 XT4 a promising entry into the Cadillac brand? We're here on the outskirts of Seattle to find out. The driving dynamics of the XT4 are kind of interesting. They're not what I was expecting. But I think I can see what Cadillac was going for here. Let me try and describe what I'm talking about. Power for the XT4 comes from a 237-horsepower turbo-charged, four-cylinder engine. There are a lot of technical changes to it that are designed to just get more mileage and make sure that it can still deliver all the power it needs. Power delivery from the engine is very smooth, and it's pretty strong for a vehicle in this class, but there's no real sense of urgency to the way that it puts the power down. It doesn't feel like a sporty SUV the way some of the German competitors do. This vehicle also has a nine-speed automatic and an optional twin clutch all-wheel drive system that's similar to what you see in other GM products like this. There's a clutch that can completely disconnect the rear wheels, so you get more efficiency when you're in two-wheel drive mode. And then it can send power to the rear wheels when it's needed and shift power between the rear wheels, which is good for traction if you're in a low traction environment. The variable steering in the XT4 is pretty light. It's precise. You can definitely put this car where you want it to be, but you can't really tell what's going on with the front wheels through the steering wheel. The ride feels a little stiff-legged and a little bouncy, especially over larger bumps. The other thing is the brakes. These are electrically-activated hydraulic brakes, so the feel through the pedal is really artificial. It's a very firm pedal, and it's very linear, so it's pretty easy to judge braking force. But you feel a little disconnected from what's actually happening with the car. All of these things together-- the sort of light steering, the firm brake pedal, the little bit bouncy suspension-- all of it comes together to make this feel a bit more like a large SUV, dynamically. Now, that's not to say that it completely drives like a large SUV. There's definitely more maneuverability, there's less body roll, there's more grip, but it still has that feeling like this is a little bit more like an SUV than just a lifted car. Sets it apart a little bit from some of the competitors that do a lot of work to make their vehicles feel very car-like on the road. I mentioned before that the small luxury crossover segment is very hot, and that's true. There are a lot of brand new vehicles that this has to compete against. There's the Volvo XC40, and the BMW X1 and X2. There's also the all-new Lexus UX and the brand new Audi Q3. The Cadillac XT4 starts at about $36,000. And for a sport or premium luxury trim and front-wheel drive, you're looking at about $41,000 with destination and handling added in. All-wheel drive is another $2,500. A fully-loaded XT4 is going to break $55,000. That really puts the Cadillac XT4 right in the thick of things in terms of pricing in this segment. EPA estimated fuel economy is 24 miles per gallon city and 30 highway. For a car that makes 237 horsepower, that's not terrible, but it's not amazing either. That's definitely not going to make this a class leader in terms of efficiency. [MUSIC PLAYING] On the outside, the XT4 has a pretty distinctly Cadillac look to it where, on the inside, they've clearly put in some effort to give it that entry-level luxury feel. All of these surfaces are covered with nice looking materials. There's a lot of soft touch inside of the cabin. There are definitely a few places where you can feel the entry-level part of entry-level luxury. There's this plastic around the window switches that General Motors just can't seem to get away from. These are very comfortable seats. I've been in these all day. I'm really happy with them. There's a good amount of adjustability. There's heating and ventilation in this premium luxury trim and even sort of a basic massage function. There are a lot of deep pockets and cubbies around. There's even this convenient little wireless charging pad that you can slip your phone into. And since this is a General Motors product, you get things like OnStar, you get 4G LTE connectivity with a wifi hot spot, you get Android Auto and Apple Car Play. There are also USB and USBC ports for both the front and back seat. Of course, there's a full suite of active safety features and driver aids, lane keeping, collision avoidance, adaptive cruise control. Now, one thing is, just in terms of that wow factor of interior technology, some of the other vehicles are going to look a little more impressive. One thing they've done here that's sort of interesting is they've installed a control knob for the infotainment system. Now, I have mixed feelings about this. I like knob interfaces. I think it's a less distracting way to interact with the infotainment system, but this system is not really optimized for this interface. And what the knob does also changes depending on what screen you're in. I do appreciate that there are buttons for just about everything in here. The HVAC system can be controlled entirely through buttons up here. Heating seating and cooling, a lot of the safety features all have buttons attached to them, which makes life a little easier. There are a ton of different camera views. You can get a good look at the curbs. You can see what's happening both in front and behind the car and get a good 360 view from multiple angles. And that's good because visibility in the XT4 is not amazing. They are pretty thick pillars all around. So for low speed maneuvering, I really appreciated having the cameras. This backseat is one of the things that Cadillac is counting on to set the XT4 apart from its competitors. There's more leg room here than you get in a lot of vehicles in this class and a decent amount of head room. I'm just starting to rub on the roof, so taller passengers might run out of headroom but for the most part, full grown adults are going to be able to use this back seat. On this trip, I will say I've enjoyed my time in here. This is a comfortable place to enjoy a picturesque drive through the Pacific Northwest. I think for people who like the Cadillac brand already, for people who really enjoy larger SUVs but are looking to scale down a bit, they're going to find stuff in here that appeals to them. Our final verdict on the XT4 is going to have to wait, though, until we have a chance to get it to our test track along with all its competitors and do full ratings and reviews. So stay tuned to Edmunds for more. If you like this video, subscribe to our YouTube channel, and be sure to check us out on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

The 2019 Cadillac XT4 is a new entry in the hottest segment right now: entry-level luxury SUVs. A lot of brand-new or fully redesigned competitors are crowding the market, but Cadillac is betting that a little extra interior space and a lot of technology features will help the XT4 stand out. Edmunds staff writer Will Kaufman traveled to the outskirts of Seattle to jump behind the wheel of the XT4 and get the measure of this not-so-small small crossover. Find out what we think of the 2019 Cadillac XT4 in our Edmunds First Drive.

Features & Specs

Premium Luxury 4dr SUV features & specs
Premium Luxury 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A
MSRP$39,295
MPG 24 city / 30 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower237 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all for sale
Premium Luxury 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
Premium Luxury 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A
MSRP$41,795
MPG 22 city / 29 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower237 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all for sale
Sport 4dr SUV features & specs
Sport 4dr SUV
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A
MSRP$39,295
MPG 24 city / 30 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower237 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all for sale
Sport 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
Sport 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A
MSRP$41,795
MPG 22 city / 29 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower237 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2019 Cadillac XT4 features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite XT4 safety features:

Safety Alert Seat
Vibrates the driver's seat to alert you of things such as unintentional lane departure.
Teen Driver
Monitors driving habits, prevents disabling safety features such as stability control, and lets parents limit the volume of the stereo.
Rear Camera Mirror
Displays the view of a wide-angle camera in the rearview mirror to make reversing safer and easier.

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover16.7%

Cadillac XT4 vs. the competition

Cadillac XT4 vs. Lexus NX 300

Though similar in cost and size, the Cadillac XT4 offers more rear legroom, a higher tow rating with its Trailering package, and more cargo space behind the rear seats. The XT4 also has standard Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, which the NX 300 lacks. The NX, however, is available as a hybrid for superior fuel economy.

Compare Cadillac XT4 & Lexus NX 300 features

Cadillac XT4 vs. Audi Q5

The Audi Q5 carries a higher starting price but accounts for the increase with more standard features, including all-wheel drive. Its interior relays a more modern appearance, especially when outfitted with the digital gauge cluster. The XT4 also has less cargo space — both behind the second row and with it folded — and a lower tow rating.

Compare Cadillac XT4 & Audi Q5 features

Cadillac XT4 vs. BMW X3

Like other German SUVs, the similarly sized BMW X3 costs more but offers a larger interior along with greater cargo volume and towing capability. Its performance model comes with a bigger and more powerful engine than what you can get in the Cadillac, too. Alas, the BMW only supports Apple CarPlay, and it's not standard.

Compare Cadillac XT4 & BMW X3 features

Related XT4 Articles

2019 Cadillac XT4 First Drive

A Little SUV With a Lot Going On

Will Kaufman by Will Kaufman , Content Strategist and News EditorSeptember 17th, 2018

The 2019 Cadillac XT4 is a small luxury SUV meant to compete with the new class of entry-level luxury vehicles. Once upon a time, entry-level luxury meant a compact sedan such as a BMW 3 Series. With the market-wide onset of crossover-itis, these days entry-level luxury means a small SUV. As such, the entry-level luxury SUV market is in the midst of a renaissance (even if the proportions are more Rubens than Raphael).

Cadillac hopes to attract shoppers looking at subcompacts such as the Audi Q3, BMW X1, Lexus UX and Volvo XC40. Alas, the XT4 is more expensive and larger than those vehicles, lining up more closely to the compact Audi Q5, BMW X3, Lexus NX and Volvo XC60. Regardless of the group, most of these SUVs are either new or recently redesigned, making this a very young segment. The competition is stiff, and it's hard to think of another segment that has so many vehicles that are so new.

Into this churning feeding frenzy, Cadillac is throwing the XT4 with the hopes that having a slightly bigger fish will provide an edge.

The Caddy That Zigs
Cadillac is adamant that the XT4 isn't just a reskinned version of an existing General Motors product. It's easy to draw a comparison to the Chevy Equinox — a small SUV with a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine, nine-speed automatic, and available all-wheel drive — but the comparison can't survive scrutiny.

The Cadillac's 2.0-liter turbo has been extensively reworked with an eye to maximizing efficiency without sacrificing power. The XT4's motor makes 237 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque while using tricks such as cylinder deactivation and variable valve lift to return up to 26 mpg combined (24 city/30 highway). Overall, this means the XT4 makes good power for the segment, but either matches or lags behind competitors in terms of fuel economy.

The XT4 is built on its own platform. It's about 2 inches shorter than the Equinox, but it's still a mite large for the entry-level luxury SUV segment Cadillac is targeting. In fact, the XT4 is 7 inches longer than the diminutive Volvo XC40. While the Cadillac is meant to compete with subcompact-size crossovers, it's actually closer to compacts in terms of its overall size. This in-between form factor and extra length mean the XT4 has more rear legroom than other entry-level SUVs. Although adults over 6 feet tall may have issues with headroom.

Everyone who fits will be comfortable, however. The rear seats are nicely padded, but the front seats are the real stars, with excellent structure and adjustability. The seats made it easy to find a driving position that stayed comfortable all day. After our initial setup, we didn't feel the need to keep tweaking the settings. Some credit goes to the armrests, which are placed both high and close enough to be easily usable.

Beyond being comfortable, the cabin made a good impression. Almost every surface is covered with some sort of soft-touch or premium-feeling material, including some lovely aluminum-look accents. There are a few plastics to be found that are reminiscent of the Chevy Equinox, but most shoppers are unlikely to pick those out at first glance. The cabin is also very usable, with lots of pockets and bins to keep all your stuff organized and within easy reach.

A New Interface
Inside the XT4 is something else that makes it unique in Cadillac's lineup: a knob. The XT4's infotainment interface can be controlled via the touchscreen or by a rotary knob placed near the gear shifter. We have a soft spot for physical controls because they tend to be less distracting to use than touchscreens, but the XT4's knob feels a bit compromised.

For starters, the menu structures and interface are all optimized for traditional touchscreen usage. Navigating menus just isn't as streamlined when using the knob, especially compared to what brands such as Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz have managed. Second, the knob's functionality is contextual. Enter the music screen, and the knob switches from navigating buttons to switching tracks. Launch the navigation screen, and the knob zooms in and out. Enter certain menus, and the knob stops functioning entirely, accompanied by a message letting you know it can't be used.

All this means is that while the knob is useful, it's also a bit nonintuitive. Cadillac is committed to touchscreen interfaces, so it seems unlikely that we'll see the level of streamlined integration competitors managed. Still, the knob is an easy alternative once you get used to it, and it feels chunky and solid, making it a pleasant touch point.

Technology (and Cameras) Galore
Of course, the XT4's technology features aren't limited to a knob. As a GM product, it has extensive connectivity features, starting with OnStar and a 4G LTE connection and Wi-Fi hotspot. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are standard, and the XT4 has USB and USB-C ports for both front and rear passengers. There's a suite of available active safety features and driver aids, including reverse automatic braking, which applies the brakes for you when it thinks you're about to back into an obstacle. Cadillac's hands-free Super Cruise freeway driving system will also be available.

One of the XT4's other tricks is the sheer number of available cameras. Past the 360-degree camera view, there's a veritable smorgasbord of different views and angles. No matter what tight corner you find yourself in, the XT4 has a camera display that will help you maneuver your way out of it.

There's even a rearview camera display for the rearview mirror. Just flip a switch and the mirror changes to a screen presenting a live feed of traffic behind the vehicle. It's a little disconcerting because it lacks the sense of depth you get from focusing on objects in a mirror, but it's a wide, bright view that gives you a good sense of what's following you.

We appreciated all these camera views because visibility is a bit of a weakness for the XT4. Thick roof pillars and a relatively high beltline hamper your view a little, both on the road and while maneuvering at low speed.

Overall, the XT4's list of tech features is very competitive but comes with two caveats. Many features — such as driver aids, active safety features, and the fancy cameras — are optional extras that can drive up the Caddy's price. The other caveat is that while the technology is both useful and user-friendly, the interfaces and displays aren't as impressive as what you find in other luxury brands. You don't really need to be told what tricks an Audi has to be impressed by how the cabin tech looks, but the Caddy is less obvious about the depth of its features. Whether that's a positive or negative is up to the buyer's preferences.

Big Truck Little
On the road, the Cadillac also distinguishes itself from competitors. Power delivery is smooth and strong, and the transmission is quick to shift, but the powertrain lacks a sense of urgency compared to more aggressively tuned rivals. The Caddy's ride, especially with our tester's 20-inch wheels, felt a tad stiff-legged and came off bouncy over larger bumps. The steering is light and precise, but there's no feel from the front wheels. Finally, the brake pedal is very firm and numb.

These traits all together made the XT4 we drove feel more like a larger SUV. The steering, ride, braking and power delivery are reminiscent of something much heftier. That said, there's none of the body roll of a large SUV, and the XT4 proved maneuverable and stable on twisty roads. The vehicle's actual dynamics fit its size, but much of the sensation of interacting with the XT4 reminded us of being behind the wheel of a larger GM product.

In many ways, these characteristics could fit GM's mission for the XT4: It becomes both an entry-level product for people who might eventually switch to a larger SUV, and it will feel familiar to buyers who are downsizing because they don't need all the extra space and capability of a large SUV.

All this definitely sets the Cadillac apart: Most competitors in the small luxury crossover segment are focused on feeling sporty or carlike. The X4's driving feel is another distinguishing characteristic, but whether it's good or bad will likely depend on what you want from your SUV.

Pricing and Availability
The XT4 arrives at dealers in October with a starting price of $35,790 (including destination and handling). But start adding options and the price can rise quickly. All-wheel drive is a $2,500 extra (with a penalty of 2 mpg combined), and the packages and options don't come cheap. The version we drove came in at $54,485, and there were still a few options boxes that weren't ticked. That seems like a lot for an entry-level SUV, but most competitors can break the $50,000 mark once you dive into the options menu. The XT4's extra size and space might be enough to make the in-between price palatable to the right buyer.

On the whole, the 2019 Cadillac XT4 is a comfortable, technology-packed, and usable entry-level luxury SUV that slots neatly into Cadillac's lineup. How it compares across this very hot segment is another matter. With so many new or redesigned vehicles, it will take testing on familiar roads before clear winners become apparent.

2019 Cadillac XT4 First Look

Dressed (and Priced) for Success

Carlos Lago by Carlos Lago , Senior WriterMarch 27th, 2018

From the full-size Escalade to the midsize XT5, Cadillac SUVs enjoy rampant popularity. The 2019 Cadillac XT4, which debuts at the 2019 New York Auto Show, seeks to repeat that success within the realm of compact luxury crossovers by offering the brand's iconic design, a fuel-efficient powertrain and competitive pricing.

The five-seat XT4 blends into the group neatly in terms of footprint. Its exterior size lines up close to the Audi Q5 and the Lexus NX, which are the segment's best-sellers. While the XT4's front seats have similar interior space as the rest of the group, Cadillac expects it to be a class leader when it comes to rear-seat roominess. Behind those seats sits 22.5 cubic feet of cargo space — 48.9 cubic feet with the rear seats folded down — which falls in the middle of the segment's spectrum. You'll find more in a BMW X3, but less in the Lexus.

Up front, the premium vinyl-wrapped seats have prominent bolstering, and you can opt for leather and a massage feature. The 8-inch, 768-pixel resolution center display shows the latest version of Cadillac's entertainment system, which grows more capable with each iteration. Previous versions of this system have relied on often-frustrating touch-sensitive controls, so we're happy to see the XT4 has a rotary controller to work in conjunction with the voice controls.

Standard near-field communication should make pairing Bluetooth much easier, and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support comes on all XT4s. Charging options include four USB ports and three 12-volt outlets, though wireless charging, a 4G LTE connection and navigation are optional.

Power comes from a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder with 237 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque, figures that match those of most similarly priced competitors. At an estimated 27 mpg combined (25 city/30 highway), the XT4 offers slightly better fuel economy than most thanks in part to standard cylinder deactivation, where the engine selectively runs on fewer cylinders when they aren't needed to save gas.

The sole transmission is a nine-speed automatic, and front-wheel drive is standard. Like the engine, the optional all-wheel-drive system can deactivate and stop sending power to the rear wheels to reduce fuel consumption. We don't know exactly by how much this helps yet since Cadillac did not release a separate mpg figure for all-wheel-drive XT4s.

The XT4 will be available in three trim levels. The base Luxury adds amenities such as dual-zone climate control and a rearview camera, while comfort features such as a sunroof, navigation and a Cold Weather package are optional. Upgrading to the Premium Luxury or Sport model nets higher-quality interior materials and advanced driver safety features such as parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert.

The Premium Luxury and Sport represent the intentions their names describe. For example, the former includes leather seating and wood or aluminum interior trim, while the latter offers a sport steering wheel, carbon-fiber interior trim, and blacked-out exterior parts that evoke Cadillac's performance-oriented V and V-Sport models. Both are available with 20-inch wheels, but the Sport offers optional adaptive dampers that can quickly adjust to different road conditions.

Options range from a tow package that increases capacity to 3,500 pounds to a suite of driver assistance and active safety features, including a surround-view system and a rearview mirror that doubles as a wide-screen monitor of a rear-facing camera. Alas, Cadillac won't say whether the XT4 will offer the brand's hands-free driving Super Cruise system now available on the CT6 sedan.

With a starting price of $35,790 (including destination), the XT4 is one of the least expensive ways to get into a compact luxury SUV. The larger XT5 is priced similar to its midsize competition, so we'll find out if that translates into similar success when the XT4 goes on sale in fall 2018.

