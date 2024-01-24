- The Cadillac CT5-V and CT5-V Blackwing models get new looks for 2025.
- There's also fresh tech inside and new driver aids.
- Power outputs for the CT5's performance versions haven't changed, however.
2025 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing: New Looks, Same Big Nasty V8
Oh and the regular CT5-V gets some changes, too
The Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing is within a shout of genuinely being the greatest American performance sedan ever built. But after a few years on the market, it's high time for a refresh. Cadillac already released information on the 2025 CT5 late last year, and now it's time for the CT5-V and CT5-V Blackwing variants to get the same treatment.
The update includes new front and rear fascias of all CT5s, but CT5-V and CT5-V Blackwing models get deeper front bumpers, rocker panel extensions, and decklid spoilers in the name of a little extra aggression. Despite the massaged bodywork, power outputs for the performance versions of the CT5 remain unchanged for 2025.
That means the CT5-V uses an uprated version of the turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 that's optional on the regular CT5 and maintains its 360 horsepower and 405 lb-ft of torque. It comes exclusively with a 10-speed automatic transmission and rear- or all-wheel drive. The supercharged 6.2-liter V8 in the CT5-V Blackwing also remains the same and cranks out a delicious 668 horsepower and 659 lb-ft of torque. Buyers can opt for either a six-speed manual or a 10-speed automatic, but the Blackwing is rear-drive only.
Cadillac is also offering new performance-oriented tech features in the Blackwing. The Performance Data Recorder borrowed from the Corvette is refreshed with new graphics. It also offers a lap analyzer tool, which allows users to set custom reference laps and shows speed trace analysis. There's also a new speed tips feature that will pinpoint where drivers can shave precious moments off their lap times and analyze sector times. Another notable change, which isn't purely motivated by performance, is that Super Cruise will be offered on the CT5-V and CT5-V Blackwing cars (provided the Blackwing is specified with the automatic).
Likely the the biggest change/improvement for the 2025 CT5-V and CT5-V Blackwing is inside. Spanning more than half the dashboard is a new 33-inch digital display. It incorporates the instrument panel as well as the Google-powered infotainment system and looks similar to the system we've experienced in the Escalade. It will feature 9K resolution and have customization options.
The software behind that massive screen will have Google built-in features, including the software company's Maps, Assistant and Play for downloading and updating various apps. Amazon Alexa is also included, and 5G Wi-Fi is available. Blind-spot steering assist (which automatically steers the car back into its lane if you try to change lanes while a car is in the vehicle's blind spot) and intersection automatic emergency braking (which warns you if a vehicle is about to cross your path and applies the brakes automatically to avoid a collision) are now standard. Driver attention assist is now included if you opt for Super Cruise.
Edmunds says
The updates are nice and all but really we just want to get behind the wheel of that big supercharged V8 again.