2025 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing: New Looks, Same Big Nasty V8

That means the CT5-V uses an uprated version of the turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 that's optional on the regular CT5 and maintains its 360 horsepower and 405 lb-ft of torque. It comes exclusively with a 10-speed automatic transmission and rear- or all-wheel drive. The supercharged 6.2-liter V8 in the CT5-V Blackwing also remains the same and cranks out a delicious 668 horsepower and 659 lb-ft of torque. Buyers can opt for either a six-speed manual or a 10-speed automatic, but the Blackwing is rear-drive only.

Cadillac is also offering new performance-oriented tech features in the Blackwing. The Performance Data Recorder borrowed from the Corvette is refreshed with new graphics. It also offers a lap analyzer tool, which allows users to set custom reference laps and shows speed trace analysis. There's also a new speed tips feature that will pinpoint where drivers can shave precious moments off their lap times and analyze sector times. Another notable change, which isn't purely motivated by performance, is that Super Cruise will be offered on the CT5-V and CT5-V Blackwing cars (provided the Blackwing is specified with the automatic).