Five New Cars We're Excited to Drive in 2024

There are plenty more new cars coming out, but these caught our eye

Cars We're Excited To Drive In 2024
  Nick Yekikianby
    News Editor
    Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.
  • There are loads of new cars coming for 2024.
  • But a few really caught our eye.
  • Check out the list below for five cars we're excited about.

There are loads of new cars coming out in 2024, and if you want to check out a more complete list, click here. But right now, we're going to focus on some of the coolest and most interesting ones that are hitting the streets this year. These are the five cars we're most excited to get behind the wheel of.

Tesla Cybertruck

The Cybertruck is finally here, and there's so much to know about Tesla's futuristic pickup. But based on looks alone, it's definitely something we can't wait to drive and experience for ourselves.

Lexus GX

The GX is back, again. Yep, this is only the second time Lexus has done a major overhaul of the GX and to say we're excited would be an understatement. It's got a new engine and rugged new looks, and despite being pricey, definitely gives hardcore off-roaders more options than just a Wrangler or Bronco.

Toyota Land Cruiser

The Toyota Land Cruiser is reborn for 2024, but this time it's a little bit smaller than it used to be. It also gets a hybrid powertrain, boxier looks than ever, and just enough civility to pull off daily driver duty. We can't wait to render a verdict.

Mercedes-Benz E-Class

The E-Class is a staple of the Benz lineup, and the new generation looks more tech-packed than ever before. We're interested to see how it stacks up against the new BMW 5 Series and if all that screen is too distracting or just right.

Cadillac Celestiq

The Celestiq is Cadillac's moonshot. It's a $300,000-plus EV aimed squarely at Rolls-Royce and Bentley. Can Cadillac really pull it off? We'll have to wait to drive it before we find out for sure.

Edmunds says

Be sure to check back as our reviews of these cars (and plenty more) start to roll in.

