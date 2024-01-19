- There are loads of new cars coming for 2024.
- But a few really caught our eye.
- Check out the list below for five cars we're excited about.
Five New Cars We're Excited to Drive in 2024
There are plenty more new cars coming out, but these caught our eye
There are loads of new cars coming out in 2024, and if you want to check out a more complete list, click here. But right now, we're going to focus on some of the coolest and most interesting ones that are hitting the streets this year. These are the five cars we're most excited to get behind the wheel of.
Tesla Cybertruck
The Cybertruck is finally here, and there's so much to know about Tesla's futuristic pickup. But based on looks alone, it's definitely something we can't wait to drive and experience for ourselves.
Lexus GX
The GX is back, again. Yep, this is only the second time Lexus has done a major overhaul of the GX and to say we're excited would be an understatement. It's got a new engine and rugged new looks, and despite being pricey, definitely gives hardcore off-roaders more options than just a Wrangler or Bronco.
Toyota Land Cruiser
The Toyota Land Cruiser is reborn for 2024, but this time it's a little bit smaller than it used to be. It also gets a hybrid powertrain, boxier looks than ever, and just enough civility to pull off daily driver duty. We can't wait to render a verdict.
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
The E-Class is a staple of the Benz lineup, and the new generation looks more tech-packed than ever before. We're interested to see how it stacks up against the new BMW 5 Series and if all that screen is too distracting or just right.
Cadillac Celestiq
The Celestiq is Cadillac's moonshot. It's a $300,000-plus EV aimed squarely at Rolls-Royce and Bentley. Can Cadillac really pull it off? We'll have to wait to drive it before we find out for sure.
Edmunds says
Be sure to check back as our reviews of these cars (and plenty more) start to roll in.