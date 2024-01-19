Five New Cars We're Excited to Drive in 2024

The Cybertruck is finally here, and there's so much to know about Tesla's futuristic pickup. But based on looks alone, it's definitely something we can't wait to drive and experience for ourselves.

The GX is back, again. Yep, this is only the second time Lexus has done a major overhaul of the GX and to say we're excited would be an understatement. It's got a new engine and rugged new looks, and despite being pricey, definitely gives hardcore off-roaders more options than just a Wrangler or Bronco.

The Toyota Land Cruiser is reborn for 2024, but this time it's a little bit smaller than it used to be. It also gets a hybrid powertrain, boxier looks than ever, and just enough civility to pull off daily driver duty. We can't wait to render a verdict.

The E-Class is a staple of the Benz lineup, and the new generation looks more tech-packed than ever before. We're interested to see how it stacks up against the new BMW 5 Series and if all that screen is too distracting or just right.

The Celestiq is Cadillac's moonshot. It's a $300,000-plus EV aimed squarely at Rolls-Royce and Bentley. Can Cadillac really pull it off? We'll have to wait to drive it before we find out for sure.