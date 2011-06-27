Vehicle overview

Slowly but surely, Cadillac is effectively changing its image from a company that builds stodgy, old people's cars to a brand that offers exclusivity, style and a little attitude. If the Cadillac XLR can't drive that point home, maybe nothing can. While the XLR has it roots in the Evoq concept first shown at the 1999 North American Auto Show, its spiritual substance may date a little farther back than five years.

Cadillac's failed Allante convertible was by most counts a reasonably good car -- at the very least it was a step in the right direction. When the Allante really hit its stride in 1993, incorporating the then-new Northstar engine, GM killed it. The XLR can only be seen as the spiritual successor to the Allante, but this time Cadillac has pulled no punches in terms of power, style and features. The XLR shares the same basic platform as the sixth-generation Chevrolet Corvette. Normally, carmakers are eager to distance themselves from the platform-sharing formula, but with the XLR, Cadillac seems almost proud to hint at the car's roots. The company calls it a luxury roadster with performance car roots -- and who can blame it?

The Cadillac XLR is built alongside the C6 'Vette, but don't think of it as a gussied-up Corvette, rather think of the 'Vette as a slightly more aggressive XLR. Cadillac engineers utilized aluminum and magnesium composites to insure the XLR didn't turn into a bloated behemoth. Many suspension components are made of aluminum, and special composite body panels help keep the weight down. The XLR also offers cutting-edge technology like Magnetic Ride Control, an adaptive suspension system that provides nearly instantaneous response to changing road surfaces and driver inputs.

In actuality, the 2006 Cadillac XLR is no match for the Mercedes-Benz SL500 when pushed hard in turns, but it competes favorably with softer luxury roadsters like the Jaguar XK8 and Lexus SC 430. With liberal doses of style, technology and performance packed into such a small package, the XLR's premium price shouldn't come as too much of a surprise, but it does push Cadillac into previously uncharted territory. At almost $80,000, the 2006 Cadillac XLR is squarely in the territory of the high-dollar imports. Although its performance and interior furnishings aren't good enough for a run at the leadership, Cadillac's roadster is a solid entry in its class and worth a look if you want to pull up to the valet circle in something a little different.