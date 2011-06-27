  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac XLR
  4. Used 2005 Cadillac XLR
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(46)
Appraise this car

2005 Cadillac XLR Review

Pros & Cons

  • Eye-catching design, forgiving ride quality, hardtop convenience, nearly every feature is standard.
  • Interior doesn't always reflect the price, not as sporty as its Corvette underpinnings might suggest, minimal cargo space, can be cramped for taller drivers.
Other years
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
Cadillac XLR for Sale
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
List Price Estimate
$10,918 - $20,887
Used XLR for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Its design makes it stand out from the crowd, but its performance and craftsmanship aren't quite as extraordinary.

2005 Highlights

Buyers now have the choice of two interior wood trim finishes: Dark Eucalyptus, along with last year's Light Eucalyptus.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Cadillac XLR.

5(85%)
4(11%)
3(4%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
46 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 46 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Amazed
Jetboy,11/12/2006
I truly expected to have some problems with this car being limited production and a new design with complicated electronics and top but to my amazement it has been totally trouble free for 16,000 miles now with hundreds of top down cycles. I was considering a Vette when I found this, much better choice for comfort while not giving up much in handling or performance.
Awesome
Sharon,01/05/2009
I traded a 1993 red Corvette for my 2005 Xenon Blue XLR and I have no regrets. I get whistles, thumbs up, nice color, nice car comments from people ages 16 to 75. Truly a fun car to drive and own.
Bought It Used, Saved Depreciation
qgsm33,01/09/2007
I looked hard at the Mercedes SLK55 and the SL500. I couldn't afford the SL500 (ouch). The regular SLKs (350, 280, etc) didn't have enough horsepower to really compare. The SLK55 was almost impossible to find used with fairly low miles. Although the SLK55 is a great car, it just seemed too small for me. My daughter said "you look like an elephant riding a peanut" (referring to the short wheel base and short overall car length). Mercedes made a big deal out of their hard top retracting in 19 seconds vs. 30 seconds for the Caddy. My only trouble on the Caddy has been the computer thinking the top isn't fully locked when you hit a hard bump. That has been fixed now via some reprogramming.
From a Cadillac Technican's Point of Veiw
DRB,06/14/2005
The 2005 Cadillac XLR has great perforance, with only a slight under steer at 130 mph. With the ground effects the chassis does a nice job sticking you to the road. The slap stick / shifter is pretty cool with the HUD system and the cruise control great. With this system, the XLR matches the speed of the slower car ahead of it until either you switch lanes or the slower car ahead of you speeds up, then your set speed on the cruise control returns to your set speed. How cool is that! The downfall is with the top down ther is very little room in the trunk, no place for those golf clubs to go with the roof down. I have seen a lot of folding top repairs already and miss aligned rear quarter glass misfits. Aftermarket wheels seem to mess up the ride.
See all 46 reviews of the 2005 Cadillac XLR
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 2
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
320 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2005 Cadillac XLR features & specs
More about the 2005 Cadillac XLR

Used 2005 Cadillac XLR Overview

The Used 2005 Cadillac XLR is offered in the following submodels: XLR Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Roadster (4.6L 8cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 Cadillac XLR?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2005 Cadillac XLRS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 Cadillac XLR for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2005 Cadillac XLR.

Can't find a used 2005 Cadillac XLRs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Cadillac XLR for sale - 2 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $20,079.

Find a used Cadillac for sale - 11 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $23,608.

Find a used certified pre-owned Cadillac XLR for sale - 3 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $12,069.

Find a used certified pre-owned Cadillac for sale - 1 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $23,095.

Should I lease or buy a 2005 Cadillac XLR?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Cadillac lease specials
Check out Cadillac XLR lease specials

Related Used 2005 Cadillac XLR info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles