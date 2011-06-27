Vehicle overview

Yet another entry by Cadillac to show the world that it is serious about competing with the top European luxury brands, the 2007 Cadillac XLR roadster is stylish, loaded with luxury features and more than fast enough for most folks. Though based on the platform used for the current Corvette, the XLR is not a simple case of badge engineering. The Caddy is tuned to be more of a GT than a hard-edged sports car.

For example, rather than the Vette's 6.0-liter, 400-horsepower V8, the XLR uses a 4.6-liter, 320-hp V8. The use of lightweight components (such as aluminum suspension pieces and composite body panels) keeps the XLR from being a pudgy two-seater. Magnetic Ride Control, an adaptive suspension system that instantly firms up or softens the suspension based on driving conditions, is standard. Aggressive, angular styling and a cockpit accented with warm eucalyptus wood accents give the XLR the appropriate upscale presence, while a retractable hardtop roof allows the comfort and security of a coupe when the top is raised.

As impressive as it is, however, the 2007 Cadillac XLR is not quite the world standard just yet. Though its distinct styling and Cadillac badge will hold some appeal for those looking to roll up to the country club valet in something different from the status quo, the XLR comes up a little short in terms of maximum performance and interior luxury trimmings when compared to cars like the Mercedes-Benz SL500 and BMW 650i. But if those qualities aren't top priority for you, or you're not overly enamored with the Lexus SC 430 or new Jaguar XK, this Cadillac roadster is certainly worth a look.