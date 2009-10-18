Used 2008 Cadillac XLR for Sale Near Me

Ultimate Rides - Coal City / Illinois

2008 Cadillac XLR Convertible RARE!! HARD TOP CONVERTIBLE!! BLACK ON BLACK!! SHARP!! Powered by a 320HP Northstar 4.6L V8 engine with variable valve timing. 6 speed automatic transmission is rear mounted to achieve a 50/50 weight distribution. 18 inch alloy wheels. 4 wheel disc brakes. Magnetic ride suspension. Power retracting convertible hard top. Leather upholstery. Heated and cooled power seats. Navigation. BOSE audio system with 9 speakers CD/SAT. Climate control. Power windows. Power locks. Keyless entry. Push button start. Adaptive cruise control. Adaptive forward headlights. On-Star. Gauges were designed in conjunction with Italian luxury brand Bvlgari. The XLR styling was inspired by the stealth fighter. Low miles. Clean CARFAX. Very clean inside and out. At Ultimate Rides, 38 W. Division St., Coal City IL 60416, 815-634-3900. WWW.ULTIMATERIDES.COM we want your business now and forever. We know that buying a car or truck can be stressful. We have a laid back approach to ease that stress. We are not just sales people, but a group of car enthusiasts with a passion for cars and trucks! We want to help you find the right vehicle at the right price and get the best finance terms that we can! From your first car to your last!! We are just a short drive from surrounding towns such as Morris, Coal City, Braidwood, Wilmington, Dwight, Streator, Seneca, Marseilles, Pontiac, Bloomington, Peoria, Ottawa, Yorkville, Oswego, Aurora, Naperville, Joliet, Bolingbrook, Downers Grove, Schaumburg and Chicago. Easy to get to just off I-55 so we welcome buyers from Iowa as well as Indiana!! Buy a Jeep Wrangler today!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Cadillac XLR with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G6YV36A585600715

Stock: D141

Certified Pre-Owned: No

